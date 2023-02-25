Sweet and Sour Pork Stir Fry

This dish is perfect for those busy weekday evenings and its easy on the purse too. The pork and pineapple are a perfect pair and create a very flavorful meal.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on February 25, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 pound pork loin, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • 1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder

  • ¼ cup vegetable oil, divided, or as needed

  • ½ red bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • ½ yellow bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • ½ orange bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • ½ red onion, cut into bite-sized pieces

  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 1 cup chopped broccoli

  • 1 cup fresh pineapple, cut into bite-size chunks

  • ¼ cup sweet and sour sauce

Directions

  1. Place pork in a bowl, season with Chinese five-spice powder and mix well.

  2. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat; stir-fry pork until slightly pink in the center, about 5 minutes; remove pork to a plate. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to wok as needed; stir-fry red, orange, and yellow bell peppers with onion and garlic until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in broccoli and pineapple; stir-fry for 3 minutes more.

  4. Stir pork and sweet and sour sauce into wok; stir-fry until pineapple is lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

408 Calories
28g Fat
15g Carbs
24g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 408
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 71mg 24%
Sodium 150mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Protein 24g
Potassium 579mg 12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

