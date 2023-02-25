Recipes Main Dishes Stir-Fry Pork Sweet and Sour Pork Stir Fry Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This dish is perfect for those busy weekday evenings and its easy on the purse too. The pork and pineapple are a perfect pair and create a very flavorful meal. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound pork loin, cut into bite-sized pieces 1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder ¼ cup vegetable oil, divided, or as needed ½ red bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces ½ yellow bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces ½ orange bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces ½ red onion, cut into bite-sized pieces 3 cloves garlic, chopped 1 cup chopped broccoli 1 cup fresh pineapple, cut into bite-size chunks ¼ cup sweet and sour sauce Directions Place pork in a bowl, season with Chinese five-spice powder and mix well. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat; stir-fry pork until slightly pink in the center, about 5 minutes; remove pork to a plate. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to wok as needed; stir-fry red, orange, and yellow bell peppers with onion and garlic until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in broccoli and pineapple; stir-fry for 3 minutes more. Stir pork and sweet and sour sauce into wok; stir-fry until pineapple is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 408 Calories 28g Fat 15g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 408 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 7g 36% Cholesterol 71mg 24% Sodium 150mg 7% Total Carbohydrate 15g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 24g Potassium 579mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sweet and Sour Pork Stir Fry