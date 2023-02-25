Meat and Poultry Chicken Baked and Roasted Wings Baked Gochujang Chicken Wings Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Sweet and sticky with a little heat, these wings are loaded with Asian-inspired flavors and will surely be the crowd's favorite. Recipe by CookingWithShelia Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 50 mins Marinate Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste) 1 cup soy sauce 1 cup honey ¼ cup rice vinegar 2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger 4 cloves garlic, chopped 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 10 whole chicken wings Glaze: 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 2 green onions, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons butter ½ teaspoon sesame oil ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ½ lime, juiced Directions Whisk gochujang, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Place chicken wings and half of gochujang marinade in a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag; refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Arrange wings on prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, turning once after 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring remaining half of marinade, cilantro, green onions, butter, sesame oil, and lime juice to a simmer over medium heat; remove from heat. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Brush wings liberally with glaze. Return wings to the oven until wings are shiny and sticky, 5 to 10 minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 938 Calories 43g Fat 94g Carbs 47g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 938 % Daily Value * Total Fat 43g 55% Saturated Fat 14g 71% Cholesterol 192mg 64% Sodium 4554mg 198% Total Carbohydrate 94g 34% Dietary Fiber 2g 5% Protein 47g Potassium 610mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Baked Gochujang Chicken Wings