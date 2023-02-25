Baked Gochujang Chicken Wings

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Sweet and sticky with a little heat, these wings are loaded with Asian-inspired flavors and will surely be the crowd's favorite.

Recipe by CookingWithShelia
Published on February 25, 2023
platter of glazed chicken wings with dipping sauce
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
50 mins
Marinate Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ½ cup gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)

  • 1 cup soy sauce

  • 1 cup honey

  • ¼ cup rice vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 10 whole chicken wings

Glaze:

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced

  • 2 tablespoons butter

  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ½ lime, juiced

Directions

  1. Whisk gochujang, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Place chicken wings and half of gochujang marinade in a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag; refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

  3. Arrange wings on prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, turning once after 15 minutes.

  5. Meanwhile, bring remaining half of marinade, cilantro, green onions, butter, sesame oil, and lime juice to a simmer over medium heat; remove from heat.

  6. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Brush wings liberally with glaze.

  7. Return wings to the oven until wings are shiny and sticky, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

938 Calories
43g Fat
94g Carbs
47g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 938
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 43g 55%
Saturated Fat 14g 71%
Cholesterol 192mg 64%
Sodium 4554mg 198%
Total Carbohydrate 94g 34%
Dietary Fiber 2g 5%
Protein 47g
Potassium 610mg 13%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Gochujang chicken wings
Gochujang Chicken Wings
rimmed baking sheet with baked chicken wings served with celery and carrots sticks along with ranch dipping sauce
Baked Chicken Wings
894 Ratings
wings on plate
Air Fryer Gochujang Wings
1 Rating
Mahogany Chicken Wings
735 Ratings
looking at tray of marinated chicken wings
Simple Marinated Chicken Wings
22 Ratings
close up view of Alfredo Chicken Wings garnished with fresh herbs on a red plate
Alfredo Chicken Wings
3 Ratings
Mango Habanero Chicken Wings
21 Ratings
close up view of Oven-Baked Chicken Wings with buffalo sauce, served with carrots and celery
Oven-Baked Chicken Wings
15 Ratings
Amazing and Easy Chicken Wings
105 Ratings
close up view of Japanese Chicken Wings on a white plate
Japanese Chicken Wings
1,474 Ratings
Jerk Chicken Wings
157 Ratings
looking down at a plate full of crispy honey sriracha chicken wings topped with sesame seeds
Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings
334 Ratings
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
19 Ratings
baked buffalo wings with celery and dip
Baked Buffalo Wings
1,487 Ratings
Curry-Spiced Chicken Wings
22 Ratings
close up view of Hoisin Chicken Wings on a platter, served with sauce in a white sauce cup
Half Time Hoisin Chicken Wings
57 Ratings