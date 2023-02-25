Spicy Shrimp Ramen Noodles with Asparagus

Amp up those instant ramen noodles with shrimp and fresh veggies. Replace the seasoning packets with seasoning you control. This takes such little effort and has tons more flavor—I guarantee you'll never go back.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on February 25, 2023
bowl of ramen with mushrooms, shrimp, asparagus, chopsticks, and eggrolls in background
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided

  • 8 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

  • ¼ cup chopped carrot

  • 4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced

  • 4 cups vegetable broth

  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

  • 2 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha®)

  • 5 fresh asparagus, trimmed and chopped

  • 2 (3 ounce) packages instant ramen noodles, flavor packet discarded

  • 2 green onions, chopped

Directions

  1. Heat 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a large soup pot over medium heat; cook and stir shrimp until bright pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a plate.

  2. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil; cook and stir carrots and sliced mushrooms until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Pour in broth, hoisin, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce. Bring to a boil; boil 3 minutes.

  3. Add asparagus and ramen noodles; boil 3 minutes. Turn off heat. Stir shrimp back into the pot; let stand 4 minutes.

  4. Divide mixture between two bowls. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

637 Calories
22g Fat
72g Carbs
37g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 637
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 22g 29%
Saturated Fat 8g 41%
Cholesterol 171mg 57%
Sodium 2290mg 100%
Total Carbohydrate 72g 26%
Dietary Fiber 5g 17%
Protein 37g
Potassium 586mg 12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

