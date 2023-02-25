Recipes Pasta and Noodles Noodle Recipes Ramen Noodle Recipes Spicy Shrimp Ramen Noodles with Asparagus Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Amp up those instant ramen noodles with shrimp and fresh veggies. Replace the seasoning packets with seasoning you control. This takes such little effort and has tons more flavor—I guarantee you'll never go back. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided 8 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined ¼ cup chopped carrot 4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced 4 cups vegetable broth 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce 1 tablespoon soy sauce 2 teaspoons chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha®) 5 fresh asparagus, trimmed and chopped 2 (3 ounce) packages instant ramen noodles, flavor packet discarded 2 green onions, chopped Directions Heat 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a large soup pot over medium heat; cook and stir shrimp until bright pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a plate. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil; cook and stir carrots and sliced mushrooms until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Pour in broth, hoisin, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce. Bring to a boil; boil 3 minutes. Add asparagus and ramen noodles; boil 3 minutes. Turn off heat. Stir shrimp back into the pot; let stand 4 minutes. Divide mixture between two bowls. Garnish with chopped green onions. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 637 Calories 22g Fat 72g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 637 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 29% Saturated Fat 8g 41% Cholesterol 171mg 57% Sodium 2290mg 100% Total Carbohydrate 72g 26% Dietary Fiber 5g 17% Protein 37g Potassium 586mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Spicy Shrimp Ramen Noodles with Asparagus