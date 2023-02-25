Recipes Cuisine Latin American Mexican Crustless Taco Pie Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Whether you want a quick and easy dinner, or a tasty breakfast, this crustless taco pie will fill the bill. Top with your favorite taco toppings, such as lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, or even sour cream. Refrigerate any leftovers in a sealed container for up to 5 days. Recipe by Bibi Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Cool Time: 5 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 6 Ingredients 1 pound lean ground beef 3 tablespoons bold taco seasoning 6 large eggs ⅓ cup heavy cream ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch pie pan. Break up ground beef into a 10-inch skillet over medium heat; sprinkle on bold taco seasoning. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Place beef in the bottom of the prepared pie pan. Whisk eggs, cream, and granulated garlic together in a bowl until well combined; pour eggs over beef. Sprinkle grated Cheddar cheese evenly over the top. Bake in the center of the preheated oven until the eggs are set and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack for about 5 minutes. Cook's Note: You may use purchased taco seasoning, or you may make your own. If you are using the recipe Taco Seasoning on the site, use the entire amount. I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Crustless Taco Pie