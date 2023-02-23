Recipes Main Dishes Burger Recipes Cheeseburger Recipes Smash Burgers Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Turn your kitchen into a restaurant with these homemade smash burgers! Fun to make and fun to eat! Recipe by LaDonna Langwell Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 18 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 smash burgers Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Sauce: 1 tablespoon ketchup 1 tablespoon mayonnaise ½ tablespoon sweet pickle relish 1 teaspoon vinegar ½ teaspoon white sugar ½ teaspoon granulated garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Burger: 1 pound ground beef, at least 20% fat, refrigerated until cold 4 hamburger buns, split 1 tablespoon butter, or as needed 4 slices Cheddar or Colby cheese ½ small red onion, sliced salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Stir ketchup, mayonnaise, pickle relish, vinegar, white sugar, and garlic together in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and black pepper; cover and set aside, Divide ground beef into 4 even pieces. Roll each piece into a ball; refrigerate until needed. Spread cut sides of each hamburger bun with butter. Heat a large cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat (you can add a little vegetable oil if worried about sticking). Add two hamburger balls to the skillet. Smash meat flat using the bottom of a small sauce pot or a spatula. Hold in place until seared, about 1 minute; season with salt and pepper. Cook until a good crust forms, then flip. Once the flip side looks close to being done, cover with cheese slice. Move the patties aside and place buns, butter side down, in skillet until toasted. Continue to cook burgers until cheese is melted, meat is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Remove buns to a plate; top each bottom bun with a patty. Spread toasted side of top bun with some of the special sauce. Lay a few onions down on the patty, cover with the top bun and enjoy! Cook's Note: Feel free to add other items such as pickles, lettuce or even a slice of bacon. You want to smash them as thin as possible so they get a crust before you flip them. If your cheese is not melting, try creating a 'dome' with either a dome pan or in a pinch, the top of larger skillet. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 652 Calories 47g Fat 25g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 652 % Daily Value * Total Fat 47g 61% Saturated Fat 21g 105% Cholesterol 135mg 45% Sodium 592mg 26% Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 30g Potassium 381mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Smash Burgers