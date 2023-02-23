Recipes Main Dishes Bowls Steak and Rice Bowls with Vegetable Relish Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This marinade does double duty. Prepare it in advance, when you have time, and use part for the steak. Reserve some to use on the colorful vegetable relish that is served on the side! Recipe by Bibi Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Marinate Time: 1 hrs Rest Time: 10 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Marinade: 1 lime, juiced 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped 2 small garlic cloves, chopped 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root ½ teaspoon white sugar ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon chili powder ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, or to taste ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 ½ pounds flank steak (about 1-inch thick) Vegetable relish: 1 (8 ounce) can sweet corn, drained 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped To prepare the steak: 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ teaspoon low-sodium steak seasoning (such as Montreal Steak Seasoning®) For the bowls: 4 cups hot cooked white rice 1 avocado - peeled, pitted, and diced 4 tablespoons sour cream (Optional) 2 green onions, chopped (Optional) Directions To make the marinade, place lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, balsamic vinegar, ginger, sugar, cumin, chili powder, salt, cayenne pepper, white pepper, cilantro, and extra-virgin olive oil in a food processor or blender. Pulse several times to blend, then purée about 1 minute.; measure out 1/2 cup and set aside. Place the remaining marinade in a 1-gallon plastic resealable bag. Add steak and squeeze out as much air as possible. Reseal the bag and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or up to 8 hours. To make the vegetable relish, combine corn, black beans, and red bell pepper in a large bowl. Toss with reserved 1/2 cup marinade until well mixed; refrigerate until ready to serve. Remove marinated steak from the refrigerator about 5 minutes before cooking. Place butter and olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium high heat. Blot both sides of steak with a paper towel; sprinkle both sides with Montreal seasoning. Add seasoned steak to the skillet when butter is foamy. Cook, undisturbed, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Discard marinade. Turn steak; cook until browned and desired internal temperature is achieved, 3 to 4 minutes. If the steak is browning too quickly, remove the skillet from heat and allow residual heat to continue cooking. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) for medium-rare, 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium, and about 150 degrees F (65 degrees C) for medium-well done. Remove steak to rest on a cutting board, tented with foil, about 10 minutes. Slice thinly across the grain of the steak. While steak is resting, prepare the bowls. Fill each bowl with 1 cup of rice. Stir chopped avocado into vegetable relish, and top rice with about 1 cup relish and 1/4 of the steak slices. Garnish each bowl with 1 tablespoon sour cream and chopped green onions. Cook's Note: If you are making the vegetable relish ahead of time, wait until you are ready to serve before lightly tossing in the avocado. You could also simply serve the avocado in slices, on the side. Editor's Note: If you prefer to use excess steak marinade as a sauce, rather than discard it, you must sterilize it first. Pour marinade into a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes; set aside. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 719 Calories 43g Fat 75g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 719 % Daily Value * Total Fat 43g 55% Saturated Fat 8g 38% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 771mg 34% Total Carbohydrate 75g 27% Dietary Fiber 11g 38% Protein 11g Potassium 690mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Steak and Rice Bowls with Vegetable Relish