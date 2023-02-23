Recipes Main Dishes Chicken Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This chicken stroganoff is a tasty spinoff of the classic beef stroganoff! Dinner will be ready in under 45 minutes, and goes great with a side dish like green beans! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons butter 1 medium onion, diced 1 cup sliced mushrooms 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips 1 teaspoon Greek seasoning ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles ½ cup chicken broth ½ cup milk ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce ½ cup sour cream 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, or to taste Directions Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat; stir in onion and mushrooms. Reduce heat; cook and stir until onions release their liquid and mushrooms soften, about 5 minutes. Season chicken strips with Greek seasoning and black pepper. Place chicken in the skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until lightly browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes; drain. Pour chicken broth, milk, and Worcestershire sauce into skillet; slowly stir in sour cream, a tablespoonful at a time. Spoon out a small amount of sauce and whisk with flour in a small bowl until smooth. Stir flour mixture back into sauce; simmer until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Serve over egg noodles; garnish with parsley. Cook's Note: Blending the sour cream in without curdling can be difficult. An optional method is to blend some milk with the sour cream and slowly mix in. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 637 Calories 21g Fat 70g Carbs 42g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 637 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 175mg 58% Sodium 454mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 70g 25% Dietary Fiber 4g 13% Protein 42g Potassium 727mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff