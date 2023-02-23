Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff

0 Photos

This chicken stroganoff is a tasty spinoff of the classic beef stroganoff! Dinner will be ready in under 45 minutes, and goes great with a side dish like green beans!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 23, 2023
closeup of serving of chicken stroganoff over noodles on white plate
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons butter

  • 1 medium onion, diced

  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

  • 1 teaspoon Greek seasoning

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles

  • ½ cup chicken broth

  • ½ cup milk

  • ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

  • ½ cup sour cream

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, or to taste

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat; stir in onion and mushrooms. Reduce heat; cook and stir until onions release their liquid and mushrooms soften, about 5 minutes.

  2. Season chicken strips with Greek seasoning and black pepper. Place chicken in the skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until lightly browned on all sides, about 5 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes; drain.

  4. Pour chicken broth, milk, and Worcestershire sauce into skillet; slowly stir in sour cream, a tablespoonful at a time. Spoon out a small amount of sauce and whisk with flour in a small bowl until smooth. Stir flour mixture back into sauce; simmer until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Serve over egg noodles; garnish with parsley.

Cook's Note:

Blending the sour cream in without curdling can be difficult. An optional method is to blend some milk with the sour cream and slowly mix in.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

637 Calories
21g Fat
70g Carbs
42g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 637
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 21g 27%
Saturated Fat 11g 55%
Cholesterol 175mg 58%
Sodium 454mg 20%
Total Carbohydrate 70g 25%
Dietary Fiber 4g 13%
Protein 42g
Potassium 727mg 15%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

