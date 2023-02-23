Recipes Main Dishes Meatball Recipes Chicken Parmesan Meatballs Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Make ground chicken meatballs and coat them in seasoned Panko crumbs for a beautifully browned color. Use jarred sauce from the grocery store for a shortcut in this cheesy, satisfying dish! We like it with "zoodles," but fettuccine or spaghetti would be delicious! Garlic bread and a green salad are all you need to complete this meal. Recipe by Bibi Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 6 Yield: 24 meatballs Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large egg, beaten ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 ¾ cups Italian-style panko bread crumbs, divided 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 ½ pounds ground chicken 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided 1 (28 ounce) jar marinara sauce ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese 2 tablespoons snipped fresh parsley (Optional) Directions Stir egg, grated Parmesan cheese, 3/4 cup panko crumbs, garlic powder, Italian herb seasoning blend, crushed red pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl. Put on a pair of food-grade disposable gloves, add chicken to the bowl, and mix with your hands until all the ingredients are well combined. Place remaining 1 cup panko crumbs on a plate. Using a 1-1/2-inch scoop, create about 24 meatballs. Gently roll each meatball in crumbs until lightly coated; set aside on a plate. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Add half the meatballs and brown each side, turning until all sides are browned. Set this batch on a plate, and wipe the skillet clean. Repeat with reserved oil and butter, and cook the remaining meatballs in the same way. Wipe out the skillet again, and pour in marinara sauce. Place browned meatballs in sauce. They will not be submerged. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Sprinkle on shredded mozzarella and return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Cook's Note: Use food-service grade disposable gloves to mix ground meat and seasonings. Ground turkey may be used instead of chicken, if you prefer. Garnish with any fresh herb your family enjoys, such as fresh basil, rosemary, or chives. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 836 Calories 26g Fat 135g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 836 % Daily Value * Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 59mg 20% Sodium 1944mg 85% Total Carbohydrate 135g 49% Dietary Fiber 13g 47% Protein 24g Potassium 465mg 10% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Parmesan Meatballs