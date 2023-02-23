Stir egg, grated Parmesan cheese, 3/4 cup panko crumbs, garlic powder, Italian herb seasoning blend, crushed red pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl.

Put on a pair of food-grade disposable gloves, add chicken to the bowl, and mix with your hands until all the ingredients are well combined.

Place remaining 1 cup panko crumbs on a plate. Using a 1-1/2-inch scoop, create about 24 meatballs. Gently roll each meatball in crumbs until lightly coated; set aside on a plate.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Place 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Add half the meatballs and brown each side, turning until all sides are browned. Set this batch on a plate, and wipe the skillet clean.

Repeat with reserved oil and butter, and cook the remaining meatballs in the same way.

Wipe out the skillet again, and pour in marinara sauce. Place browned meatballs in sauce. They will not be submerged.