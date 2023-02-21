Recipes Main Dishes Meatball Recipes Chef John's Chicken Meatballs Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos My take on an A16 Cookbook recipe by Chef Nate. Perfectly tender, moist, and flavorful meatballs that taste just like the real thing or maybe even better! By Chef John Published on February 21, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 40 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Freeze Time: 15 mins Cool Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces 3 ounces pork fat, or fatty bacon, diced 3 ounces crumbled fresh French breadcrumbs ⅓ cup sautéed onions (Optional) 1 large egg, beaten 1 tablespoon white wine 3 cloves garlic, finely minced ¼ cup chopped parsley 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon chili flakes ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed 4 cups prepared tomato sauce (Optional) olive oil or cooking spray for greasing baking sheet Directions Mix chicken and pork together on a plate or tray, and place in the freezer for about 15 minutes, or until firm and very cold. Partially frozen is okay. Add breadcrumbs to the bowl of a food processor (this should be crumbled from the inside of a loaf of fresh or day old French bread – no crust!). Add sauteed onions, egg, white wine, garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, chili flakes, and crushed fennel seeds. Add chilled chicken mixture on top. Pulse on and off in the food processor as shown until the mixture resembles ground meat. Stopping occasionally and scraping the bowl of food processor during the process is recommended. Transfer mixture to fridge and chill for 1 hour before shaping. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil and lightly grease with olive oil. Divide mixture into 12 portions, and place on the prepared baking sheet. Use damp hands to roll into smooth balls. Bake in the preheated oven until meatballs are cooked through, about 18 minutes. For some additional browning, turn broiler to high, and broil meatballs for 1 to 2 minutes. Meatballs can be served immediately, or transferred into tomato sauce set over low heat. Simmer gently for about 20 minutes to flavor sauce. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 430 Calories 27g Fat 17g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 430 % Daily Value * Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 9g 44% Cholesterol 153mg 51% Sodium 996mg 43% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 5% Protein 28g Potassium 376mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chef John's Chicken Meatballs