Mushroom Orzo

4.5
459 Ratings
  • 5 311
  • 4 113
  • 3 26
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

After eating at an 'Italian' chain restaurant and loving this side dish, I went home and tried to recreate it. This is the recipe I finally came up with.

Recipe by BABARCLAY

Credit: Babz
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt 1/2 the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onions, and cook until golden brown. Mix in orzo, mushrooms, and remaining butter. Cook and stir 5 minutes, until butter is melted and mushrooms are tender.

  • Pour water and wine into the skillet, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cook 7 to 10 minutes, until orzo is al dente. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and parsley to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 241.3mg. Full Nutrition
