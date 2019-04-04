Mushroom Orzo

I wasn't expecting much, but I thought this was pretty good. I was looking for a recipe to use up some pearl onions. Like many folks, I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I used 6 T. of butter, instead of 8--just put all the butter in the pan, melted it and added frozen pearl onions (about 1 1/2 c.) and 8 oz. of sliced mushrooms. I let them cook for a pretty long time--I find that mushrooms taste better the longer you cook them. I then added some fresh garlic and the orzo and about 5 minutes after that, added 1 T. vinegar and 1 1/2 cups vegetable broth, since I wasn't using wine. (The vinegar was a little strong, would cut back next time.) I had to cook the orzo longer and added more water. In addition to salt and pepper, I seasoned with some Worcestershire sauce. Threw in some fresh thyme with the parsley, just 'cause I had it on hand. After using up this bag of frozen pearl onions, I decided I'm not a fan of pearl onions, except for creamed pearl onions at Thanksgiving. So if I made this again, I would probably use regular onions.