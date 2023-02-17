Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Spiked Lemonade Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Homemade lemonade spiked with rum - the perfect tropical cooler on a hot day. Makes 1 large drink or 2 smaller ones. Recipe by Yoly Published on February 17, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 spiked lemonades Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice ¼ cup warm water ¼ cup white sugar ½ cup cold water 3 (1.5 fluid ounce) jiggers coconut-flavored rum ice cubes, as needed Directions Place sugar in warm water, stirring until sugar is completely dissolved. Add lemon juice, cold water, and coconut rum. Stir until completely incorporated. Fill 2 glasses with ice cubes and divide lemon juice mixture amongst both glasses. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 264 Calories 5g Fat 41g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 264 % Daily Value * Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 35mg 12% Sodium 38mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 41g 15% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 3g Potassium 191mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Spiked Lemonade