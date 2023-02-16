Sarah's Spiked Raspberry Lemonade

When I think spiked lemonade, I think "subtlety" is key. I didn't want the alcohol base to overpower the lemonade, but just enough to give a zippiness.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 16, 2023
1676247837FD1B173E-55E9-41D4-A21F-CB759C1B8A83.jpeg
Prep Time:
2 mins
Total Time:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

  • 6 fresh raspberries, divided

  • 1 tablespoon raspberry flavored liqueur

  • 2 tablespoons vodka

  • ¾ cup lemonade

Directions

  1. Combine 3 raspberries, raspberry liqueur, and vodka in an old fashioned glass. Muddle raspberries, liqueur, and vodka together.

  2. Pour lemonade on top and stir to combine. Thread remaining raspberries onto a swizzle stick as garnish. Enjoy.

Seeds

If desired strain out raspberry seeds.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

224 Calories
0g Fat
32g Carbs
0g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 224
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Sodium 17mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 32g 12%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 0g
Potassium 28mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

