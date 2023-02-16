Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Sarah's Spiked Raspberry Lemonade Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos When I think spiked lemonade, I think "subtlety" is key. I didn't want the alcohol base to overpower the lemonade, but just enough to give a zippiness. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 16, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 2 mins Total Time: 2 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 fresh raspberries, divided 1 tablespoon raspberry flavored liqueur 2 tablespoons vodka ¾ cup lemonade Directions Combine 3 raspberries, raspberry liqueur, and vodka in an old fashioned glass. Muddle raspberries, liqueur, and vodka together. Pour lemonade on top and stir to combine. Thread remaining raspberries onto a swizzle stick as garnish. Enjoy. Seeds If desired strain out raspberry seeds. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 224 Calories 0g Fat 32g Carbs 0g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 224 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Sodium 17mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 0g Potassium 28mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sarah's Spiked Raspberry Lemonade