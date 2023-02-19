Pepperoni Pizza Dip

Everything you love about pepperoni pizza... in dip form! This delicious, cheesy dip is done in under 30 minutes and is perfect for game day.

Recipe by fabeveryday
Published on February 19, 2023
pepperoni pizza dip
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) tub cream cheese, softened

  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

  • teaspoon garlic powder

  • teaspoon onion powder

  • 1 ½ cups pizza sauce

  • cup mini pepperoni slices

  • ¼ teaspoon dried basil

  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

  • tortilla chips, pita chips, or crackers for dipping

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  2. Mix together cream cheese, half of the mozzarella cheese, garlic powder, and onion powder in a bowl. Spread cream cheese mixture in the bottom of a small baking dish.

  3. Add pizza sauce over cream cheese mixture, spreading it into an even layer. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese, followed by pepperoni. Sprinkle basil and oregano over everything.

  4. Bake in the pre-heated oven until the cheese has melted and the dip is thoroughly heated through, about 15 minutes. Serve with chips or crackers.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

162 Calories
13g Fat
5g Carbs
7g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 162
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 40mg 13%
Sodium 456mg 20%
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 7g
Potassium 59mg 1%

