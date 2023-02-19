Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Pepperoni Pizza Dip Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Everything you love about pepperoni pizza... in dip form! This delicious, cheesy dip is done in under 30 minutes and is perfect for game day. Recipe by fabeveryday Published on February 19, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8 ounce) tub cream cheese, softened 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder ⅛ teaspoon onion powder 1 ½ cups pizza sauce ⅓ cup mini pepperoni slices ¼ teaspoon dried basil ¼ teaspoon dried oregano tortilla chips, pita chips, or crackers for dipping Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix together cream cheese, half of the mozzarella cheese, garlic powder, and onion powder in a bowl. Spread cream cheese mixture in the bottom of a small baking dish. Add pizza sauce over cream cheese mixture, spreading it into an even layer. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese, followed by pepperoni. Sprinkle basil and oregano over everything. Bake in the pre-heated oven until the cheese has melted and the dip is thoroughly heated through, about 15 minutes. Serve with chips or crackers. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 162 Calories 13g Fat 5g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 162 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 7g 36% Cholesterol 40mg 13% Sodium 456mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 7g Potassium 59mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pepperoni Pizza Dip