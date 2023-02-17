Recipes Bread Yeast Bread Recipes Flat Bread Recipes Lentil Flatbread Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This 3-ingredient, extremely simple recipe is easier than you may think and may just become your new favorite healthy flatbread. By Chef John Published on February 17, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Soak Time: 3 hrs Total Time: 3 hrs 10 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 8 flatbreads Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup red lentils 2 cups water 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste Directions Add lentils and water to a blender, or food processor and soak for at least 3 hours. Blend lentils until they are very smooth. Season with salt. (Batter can be used immediately, but for best results refrigerate overnight). To cook, heat a non-stick pan on medium-high. Grease lightly with olive oil and allow to get hot. Add 1/4 to 1/3 cup of batter to the hot pan. Use the bottom of a ladle or spoon to spread out into a 5 or 6 inch circle. Lower heat to medium, and adjust from there if needed. Cook the first side for about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, before flipping over. Cook the second side for about 2 minutes, before transferring to a plate. Keep warm flatbreads covered with a towel while cooking and stacking. Chef John Cook's Notes: These can be made ahead and reheated. Or cooked and then frozen. Use less water for thicker flatbreads. Feel free to season with spices and herbs if you like. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 177 Calories 1g Fat 30g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 177 % Daily Value * Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 1% Sodium 487mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 30g 11% Dietary Fiber 15g 55% Protein 13g Potassium 479mg 10% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Lentil Flatbread