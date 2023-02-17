Add lentils and water to a blender, or food processor and soak for at least 3 hours. Blend lentils until they are very smooth. Season with salt. (Batter can be used immediately, but for best results refrigerate overnight). To cook, heat a non-stick pan on medium-high. Grease lightly with olive oil and allow to get hot. Add 1/4 to 1/3 cup of batter to the hot pan. Use the bottom of a ladle or spoon to spread out into a 5 or 6 inch circle. Lower heat to medium, and adjust from there if needed. Cook the first side for about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, before flipping over. Cook the second side for about 2 minutes, before transferring to a plate. Keep warm flatbreads covered with a towel while cooking and stacking. Chef John

Cook's Notes:

These can be made ahead and reheated. Or cooked and then frozen.

Use less water for thicker flatbreads. Feel free to season with spices and herbs if you like.