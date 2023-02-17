Lentil Flatbread

This 3-ingredient, extremely simple recipe is easier than you may think and may just become your new favorite healthy flatbread.

By Chef John
Published on February 17, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Soak Time:
3 hrs
Total Time:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 flatbreads
Ingredients

  • 1 cup red lentils

  • 2 cups water

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

Directions

  1. Add lentils and water to a blender, or food processor and soak for at least 3 hours.

  2. Blend lentils until they are very smooth. Season with salt. (Batter can be used immediately, but for best results refrigerate overnight).

  3. To cook, heat a non-stick pan on medium-high. Grease lightly with olive oil and allow to get hot. Add 1/4 to 1/3 cup of batter to the hot pan. Use the bottom of a ladle or spoon to spread out into a 5 or 6 inch circle. Lower heat to medium, and adjust from there if needed. Cook the first side for about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, before flipping over. Cook the second side for about 2 minutes, before transferring to a plate.

  4. Keep warm flatbreads covered with a towel while cooking and stacking.

    stack of lentil flatbreads
    Chef John

Cook's Notes:

These can be made ahead and reheated. Or cooked and then frozen.

Use less water for thicker flatbreads. Feel free to season with spices and herbs if you like.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

177 Calories
1g Fat
30g Carbs
13g Protein
