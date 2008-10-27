Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Wonderful - and easy, easy, EASY!
This is a SUPER recipe, but here is the key to making it a keeper...change the milk to 8 oz. of sour cream (reduced fat is fine) and change the salsa to 1 or 2 small cans of diced green chiles. Also increase the grated cheese to 16 oz. of Cheddar/Monteray Blend. I mix all ingredients together and then layer with the Corn Tortiallas (usually takes more than 6) and alternate layers ending with a layer of cheese. Be sure to add cheese to your soup/chicken/sour cream/green chile mixture. No need for chicken stock either. This is great just served with a salad. Amazing!Read More
Thought it was pretty good - the uncovered chicken pieces were very dried out. Chicken could use some sort of seasoning to give the chicken a less bland flavor. The 'juicy' spots were better but lacked punch - and I used medium salsa and tossed in green chiles. Would punch it up a little more with taco seasoning on chicken. Will likely make it again.Read More
I printed this recipe years ago when it called for green chilie salsa, but I just made it for the first time and the flavor was wonderful! I found the casserole to be too "soupy", in fact it reminded me of chicken tortilla soup. The next time I will reduce the amt of liquids and increase the tortilla strips.
This casserole was really good. I didn't realize though that I had to refrigerate it, so I was disappointed to have to wait another day. I used really spicy green salsa, so it has an incredible bite. I think next time, I'll use less onion though.
This recipe is wonderful. My husdand loves it!!!
I increased liquid and used tortilla chips - result was just as awesome!
To make this spicier, I added 2 tsp chili powder and 1 tsp cumin to the sauce. I also added a 7 oz can of diced green chilies and a cup of sliced black olives. Also, I used a combination of flour and corn tortillas, which gave it a nice texture. If you find that you like more sauce like I do, I also added in a can of cream of celery soup. Serve with sour cream on top. One of our family favorites!
I made this recipe back in 7th grade! I am now 50!! I use a few different ingredients. Like diced green chilis, no milk, no chicken stock, no onion (i'm allergic)!
YUM YUM YUM! I didnt think it would be that good when making it. But wow! This is a huge favorite in my family!!!! Its actually in the oven as I type for the 2nd time this week. MMMMMMMMM tasty
We really like it! However, I tried to lighten up the recipe by using fat free cream soups. It was a little watery, so we pour it into big soup bowl and top it with more cheese. Yummy!
To make this recipe easier, and with a burst of flavor, I offer the following suggestion... Mix all of your ingredients together in a bowl before layering w/ tortillas. This will also keep your chicken from drying out. I use a can of diced green chillis and a can of rotel (you can choose your level of heat) instead of chicken stock - Rotel has liquid in it if undrained :). Mix your soups, chillis, and rotel together in the bowl, then stir in your chicken. Start by layering your tortillas on the bottom of the pan (I use doritoes), then layer with soup/chicken mix, then cheese (I use lots of cheese!). Depending on the size of your pan, you may only have one layer of each element, or if a smaller pan you can do two smaller layers of each. Also, remember to salt and pepper your chicken a little. I have been making this recipe for years and my family LOVES it. By using rotel and doritoes you are really kicking up the flavor in an easy way. If you are wanting to make it healthier, just use the corn tortillas and the light versions of the ingredients listed.
My family liked this. I made it with an extra can of cream of chicken soup instead of the milk because I was afraid it would be too soupy per other reviews. Next time I will use the milk as it was a bit too salty. I cooked the chicken with taco seasoning as per other reviews, which also contributed to the saltiness. I will also try home-made taco seasoning next time, with less salt. I only let this sit for an hour before baking and the tortillas soaked up the liquid and swelled up for a nice enchilida casserole consistency. Very easy to make. Later: Just had this for lunch at work. Even better the next day!
didn't realize I'd need to refrigerate it for 24 hours so I cooked it the same night, it was still good! Took another reviewer's suggestion and added cheese after each tortilla layer and served with some sour cream. Thanks!
very good. I halved the recipe and used one can of cheese (campbells) instead of cream of mushroom/chicken. I used sour cream mixed with broth instead of milk, mixed the salsa in with the cooked chicken, and added green chiles to the cheese sauce. Topped with olives per the pic. Would make again, maybe with a dash of cumin and paprika in with the chicken. My son ate it up and asked for seconds! Husband had thirds.
This is a great dish to serve for potlucks as well as family dinners. I use green chile salsa and add a small can of green chiles. The chiles ABSOLUTELY make this dish! I also omit the chicken stock and add a teaspoon of Worchester sauce. Use a dozen tortillas and it will layer much better and use combo of cheddar and monterey jack. Absolutely delish!
Made this for a group on a camping trip it was ahit everybody loved it.. will make it again soon I used rotel with chilis and I used Dorito chips. I read the reviews they helped
Overall flavor is good but I did not let it sit overnight and I think that is why it came out too soupy. So the look wasn't the best. I even used the whole package of tortillas. I used standard size but maybe king size would bump it up just enough to give it more body. I added a layer of cheese in the middle.
This would be so much better as a dip rather than a meal (just omit the tortillas). We all ate it, but wasn't our favorite. The consistency was good, not runny and I used corn tortilla strips. Just WAAAAY too long of a process for what you get out of it.
This wasnt that great for us. I thought the flavor was there, but I didnt like the texture. Too soggy.
I have made this several times. I found it good to do an 10 oz jar of salsa and an 8 oz jar of the Rotel Tomatoes and Green Chillis. I also added more tortilla shells and added a jalapeno and a poblano. It made it spicy, but really good!
Original reciepe SOUPY!! Watch out!! Really need to reduce the liquid! I would do it almost in half. Or add more tortillas. Otherwise very flavorful and a for sure comfort food!
This was pretty good! I did make couple changes. I too used sour cream instead of milk, added a little taco seasoning I had made from scratch, used nacho cheese Doritos instead of corn toritillas, and left out the onions. Good stuff! Hubby loved it! Husband loved it!
This is very good.
Excellent flavor after I added a packet of taco seasoning. However, it was soupy. It would make an excellent dip.
Excellent and easy
you could also add some sour cream to the mixture. thats what i do :)
This was my favorite meal when I was young. Still my favorite!
It tasted pretty good, but it was watery and it didn't look good visually. I'll keep the recipe and probably try it again and make some adjustments.
This was so easy and really good. Another reviewer said that it was bland, so I used hot salsa (fresh stuff from my grocery store's refrigerator section) and that made it perfect. I used flour instead of corn tortillas and they were great, but I will use corn next time to see how that works out. I left out the onions because I just didn't think it was necessary with the fresh salsa and I'm glad I omitted them. This is a keeper recipe for sure. Thank you!!
I came across this recipe, and realized my grandma's recipe, a family favorite, was online! I have made this many times for my family. I have made these changes over the years: More *cooked* chicken (6 full breasts or 12 tender size; you can microwave or boil if you want the liquid for Mexican rice as a side dish) 12 tortillas (less soupy) 2 cans of cream of chicken since we don't care for mushrooms A clove or more of garlic (measure with your heart or nose...whichever you trust) 1/2 sweet onion rather than whole I recommend stirring the milk a bit at a time into the soup mixture and whisk in between to achieve your desired consistency. I typically use a whole cup as the added tortillas and chicken soak it up if you refrigerate it the full 24 hours. I only put mild cheddar on top. I cover it with foil while baking and remove it for the last 15 minutes, as I don't like the cheese to brown. Anyway you change it, the leftovers are always the best!
This is a crowd favorite at my dinner table. I turn up the heat a bit with 2T chili powder and use medium salsa. It is a little runny so I drain the juice off of the salsa...don't toss it though just put it on the fridge and use the spicy liquid for another recipe in a few days.
I followed suggestions and didn't use onion. I used Rotel Tomatoes and a can of green chiles instead of the salsa. I also used 1/2 of the milk called for and replace the rest with sour cream. It was delicious and not soupy at all.
This is one of our family favorites. We leave out the salsa, but I'll definetly try it with. I've never served this to anyone who didn't love it....be prepared to pass on the recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly, but there was far too much liquid. Taste was good. If I make it next time, I will use more chicken and skip the milk or one can of the soup....oh well...
Chicken Tortilla Casserole Haiku: "Wants to be 'King Ranch', but falls short in several ways. Soggy, not so great." Not sure why it had to sit in the fridge assembled for 24 hrs. but I followed the recipe except using a can of Rotel tomatoes instead of a jar of salsa. It feels like a recipe that's similar to a King Ranch Casserole, which is why so many people say in their reviews that they added green chiles, I suppose. Anyways, the end result was fairly tasty but slippery and watery (would've preferred broken-up tortilla chips on top or something other than the layers of corn tortilla strips), so unfortunately we didn't eat the leftovers.
I skipped the salsa and added chopped halpinos
Same changes with sour cream and green chilies. Comfort food for me !
I have been making this similar recipe for years so of course I tweaked it a little. I use chicken thighs that I season and grill but in a pinch I use a Rotisserie chicken deboned. I use Nacho Dorito's instead of tortillas, no broth, same soups, 2 cans Rotel drained, 3/4C milk, sauté and season the onions. I mix everything together except cheese and Doritos. Layer Doritos, soup/chicken mixture then cheese and end with cheese and a sprinkling of crushed Doritos. Bake in 400 degree oven covered loosely with foil for 45 mins then uncovered for 30 mins. Let sit for about 10 mins and (as it cools the fluids will thicken and not be so soupy) enjoy!
Everyone had seconds!
I added cheese on top. Great tasting. & easy to make.
Quick, easy and tasty pot-luck dish. Camping club raved about it.
This is a excellent recipe! Very easy and everyone loved it! I used sour cream instead of milk and added crushed fritos or crushed doritos in the layers to make it thicker as other reviews said it was runny. Using the sour cream and crushed corn chips seemed to remedy that issue! Love it!
Firstly, during this Shelter in Place, it took me over a week to get the ingredients to make this. Then I started late making dinner and completed the casserole and get to the bottom of the recipe and it says, put in the fridge for 24 hours. What?!? They need to rename this the "Make ahead Chicken Tortilla Casserole". There was nothing that indicated I needed to plan for an extra day in there. And then to find that you have to bake it the next day for 1-1/2 hours really upset me. Everything you about casseroles breaks the rules here. I was pretty upset but when my friend came over for it finally being ready to eat, she liked it. She said, now that you know you have to allot a lot of time, you can plan for it. This really needs to set up the expectation before you dive into making it. This would make a good dip for a party with tortilla chips and I recommend using good brand soup and salsa. It will change the outcome of the casserole.
I was really excited to make this. I followed the directions exactly and mine came out very runny? I like the idea of changing the milk for sour cream to "thicken" it a bit. And also, either not using the salsa or using less of it? 16 oz of it seemed to be too much. And use more corn tortillas! 9 didn't seem like enough.
