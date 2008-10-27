Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Wonderful - and easy, easy, EASY!

By Erin Clifton

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix soups, milk, salsa, and onion.

  • Put 3 to 4 tablespoons of chicken stock in a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Add a layer of tortilla strips, and then a layer of chicken. Pour soup mixture over chicken and tortillas. Continue to layer in this order until dish is full. Top with cheese. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 1082.8mg. Full Nutrition
