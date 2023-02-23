Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Cheese Baked Brie Recipes Baked Brie with Honey, Pecans, and Cranberries Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This is one of the simplest appetizers you'll ever make, and it's always a crowd pleaser. A few suggested accompaniments are crackers, apple slices, crostini, and pretzel sticks. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8 ounce) wheel Brie cheese 2 tablespoons honey 1 ½ tablespoons toasted chopped pecans 1 ½ tablespoons dried cranberries ½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary (Optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Unwrap Brie; place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese feels soft, but not completely melted, when you press the center of the wheel with your thumb, 8 to 10 minutes. Drizzle honey over Brie on a serving plate, sprinkle with pecans, cranberries, and rosemary. Cook's Note: Walnuts or almonds may be substituted for the pecans. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 125 Calories 9g Fat 6g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 125 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 28mg 9% Sodium 179mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 6g Potassium 52mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Baked Brie with Honey, Pecans, and Cranberries