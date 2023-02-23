Baked Brie with Honey, Pecans, and Cranberries

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This is one of the simplest appetizers you'll ever make, and it's always a crowd pleaser. A few suggested accompaniments are crackers, apple slices, crostini, and pretzel sticks.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 23, 2023
baked wheel of Brie surrounded by crackers, apples, crostini, and topped with pecans, honey, and cranberries on round white plate
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) wheel Brie cheese

  • 2 tablespoons honey

  • 1 ½ tablespoons toasted chopped pecans

  • 1 ½ tablespoons dried cranberries

  • ½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary (Optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Unwrap Brie; place on the prepared baking sheet.

  2. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese feels soft, but not completely melted, when you press the center of the wheel with your thumb, 8 to 10 minutes.

  3. Drizzle honey over Brie on a serving plate, sprinkle with pecans, cranberries, and rosemary.

Cook's Note:

Walnuts or almonds may be substituted for the pecans.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

125 Calories
9g Fat
6g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 125
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 11%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 28mg 9%
Sodium 179mg 8%
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 6g
Potassium 52mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
close up view of Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts on a wood cutting board with crackers and a knife
Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts
174 Ratings
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
247 Ratings
close up view of a pile of Cranberry Brie Bites in a bowl
Cranberry Brie Bites
76 Ratings
close up view of Brie Cups on a baking sheet
Brie Cups
47 Ratings
close up view of Baked Brie en Croute served with green and red grapes, and apples slices
Baked Brie en Croute
4 Ratings
Easy Baked Brie with Almonds and Brown Sugar
3 Ratings
overhead view of Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries on a platter
Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries
16 Ratings
Baked Brie with Caramelized Onions
85 Ratings
close up view of baked melted Brie Cheese on a white plate
Brie Cheese Appetizer
353 Ratings
Sweet Orange and Cranberry Baked Brie
Sweet Orange and Cranberry Baked Brie
1 Rating
Kale Salad with Cranberries
Kale Salad with Cranberries
2 Ratings
close up view of Tuna Salad with Cranberries on hear shaped pieces of bread, on a wooden surface
Tuna Salad with Cranberries
95 Ratings
Figs and Toasted Almonds Brie
108 Ratings
Chicken and Cranberry Pizza with Brie and Almonds
11 Ratings
close up view of Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets on a white platter
Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets
47 Ratings
close up view of a Salted Caramel Chocolate Pecan Cookie on a white plate
Salted Caramel Chocolate Pecan Cookies
37 Ratings