Creamy Tuscan Chicken Pasta Recipe by Kim Published on February 22, 2023 Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients 3 tablespoons olive oil 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 1 large onion, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup dry white wine ½ cup chopped, drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning 4 cups fresh baby spinach 1 cup freshly grated aged Asiago cheese 1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 (16 ounce) package mini farfalle pasta Directions Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Season both sides of chicken thighs with salt and pepper, and place into hot skillet. Cook until golden, thighs are no longer pink in the center, and the juices run clear, 8 to 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken thighs from pan; set aside. Reduce heat to low; add onion and garlic to skillet. Cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Pour in white wine and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook until wine is almost evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Add in sundried tomatoes and cook for 1 minute. Stir in chicken broth and Italian seasoning. Bring to a simmer, and cook until mixture has slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add spinach to skillet and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; stir in Asiago and heavy cream until well combined. Stir in lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Return chicken thighs to skillet; heat until warm, 5 to 7 minutes. Turn off heat; allow pan to sit off heat while cooking the pasta. Sauce will thicken as it cools. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in mini farfalle; return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 8 minutes; drain. Divide pasta between four bowls, and top each with chicken thighs and sauce to serve. Cook's Note: You can use boneless, skinless chicken breasts instead of chicken thighs, if desired—just be sure to adjust the cooking time. You can also use 1 teaspoon garlic powder in place of the garlic cloves. You can swap Parmesan, or any other hard cheese you like, in place of the Asiago. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 948 Calories 44g Fat 94g Carbs 43g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 948 % Daily Value * Total Fat 44g 56% Saturated Fat 18g 92% Cholesterol 183mg 61% Sodium 661mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 94g 34% Dietary Fiber 6g 23% Protein 43g Potassium 1004mg 21% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved