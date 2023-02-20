Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Cream Cheese Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This dip for 2 was inspired of my sweetie and I's love of pizza but also wanting a dip. Ooey gooey cheese, savory pepperoni and a crisp panko crust really hits the spot on chilly afternoons! Serve with toasted bread pieces or crackers. Recipe by LaDonna Langwell Published on February 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided 2 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese, divided ½ (8 ounce) tub cream cheese, softened ⅓ cup pizza sauce, purchased or homemade 8 ounces pepperoni, chopped 2 tablespoons butter, melted ¼ cup panko bread crumbs Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Combine Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese in a small bowl. Mix together cream cheese, 1/2 of cheese mixture, and pizza sauce in a bowl until thoroughly blended. Pour into a small baking dish, spreading out evenly. Top with pepperoni pieces, and sprinkle remaining cheese mixture on top. Mix panko and butter together in a small bowl and distribute on top of the dip. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, 10 to 15 minutes. Turn the oven on broil and broil until the top is golden brown or to your liking, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool about 5 minutes. Cook's Note: I used 4 large deli sandwich pepperoni sausages that I cut in half, then in half again 2 more times so I had 8 small triangles out of each pepperoni. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 943 Calories 83g Fat 15g Carbs 35g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 943 % Daily Value * Total Fat 83g 107% Saturated Fat 38g 190% Cholesterol 219mg 73% Sodium 2501mg 109% Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 35g Potassium 395mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Cream Cheese