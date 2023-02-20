Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Cream Cheese

This dip for 2 was inspired of my sweetie and I's love of pizza but also wanting a dip. Ooey gooey cheese, savory pepperoni and a crisp panko crust really hits the spot on chilly afternoons! Serve with toasted bread pieces or crackers.

Recipe by LaDonna Langwell
Published on February 20, 2023
pepperoni pizza dip in dish with bread
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

  • 2 tablespoons shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

  • ½ (8 ounce) tub cream cheese, softened

  • cup pizza sauce, purchased or homemade

  • 8 ounces pepperoni, chopped

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

  2. Combine Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese in a small bowl. Mix together cream cheese, 1/2 of cheese mixture, and pizza sauce in a bowl until thoroughly blended. Pour into a small baking dish, spreading out evenly.

  3. Top with pepperoni pieces, and sprinkle remaining cheese mixture on top. Mix panko and butter together in a small bowl and distribute on top of the dip.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, 10 to 15 minutes.

  5. Turn the oven on broil and broil until the top is golden brown or to your liking, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I used 4 large deli sandwich pepperoni sausages that I cut in half, then in half again 2 more times so I had 8 small triangles out of each pepperoni.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

943 Calories
83g Fat
15g Carbs
35g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 943
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 83g 107%
Saturated Fat 38g 190%
Cholesterol 219mg 73%
Sodium 2501mg 109%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 35g
Potassium 395mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

