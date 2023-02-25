Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Meatball Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos When you have meatballs in the freezer to use up, this is a great go-to meal. I created it to feed two comfortably, and it can easily be doubled to feed a crowd. Recipe by LaDonna Langwell Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 (10 ounce) packages rotini pasta 1 (24 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce 1 cup water ½ cup prepared pizza sauce ½ cup milk 10 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste Directions Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Stir rotini, marinara sauce, water, pizza sauce, and milk together in a bowl. Pour into a deep baking dish; pasta should be completely submerged in sauce. Cover dish tightly with foil. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes; uncover and arrange meatballs on top, pushing them partially into pasta and sauce; cover tightly with foil. Bake until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, 20 to 30 minutes more. Uncover; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; return to oven for 5 minutes. Remove and let cool 5 minutes before serving. Cook's Note: This can be made with any homemade or store-bought pasta sauce, any homemade or store-bought meatballs, and mozzarella cheese, if you prefer. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 2425 Calories 24g Fat 450g Carbs 91g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 2425 % Daily Value * Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 7g 36% Cholesterol 68mg 23% Sodium 1063mg 46% Total Carbohydrate 450g 164% Dietary Fiber 23g 83% Protein 91g Potassium 2024mg 43% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Meatball Casserole