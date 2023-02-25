Meatball Casserole

When you have meatballs in the freezer to use up, this is a great go-to meal. I created it to feed two comfortably, and it can easily be doubled to feed a crowd.

Recipe by LaDonna Langwell
Published on February 25, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 8 (10 ounce) packages rotini pasta

  • 1 (24 ounce) jar prepared marinara sauce

  • 1 cup water

  • ½ cup prepared pizza sauce

  • ½ cup milk

  • 10 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed

  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  2. Stir rotini, marinara sauce, water, pizza sauce, and milk together in a bowl. Pour into a deep baking dish; pasta should be completely submerged in sauce. Cover dish tightly with foil.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes; uncover and arrange meatballs on top, pushing them partially into pasta and sauce; cover tightly with foil.

  4. Bake until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, 20 to 30 minutes more.

  5. Uncover; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; return to oven for 5 minutes. Remove and let cool 5 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

This can be made with any homemade or store-bought pasta sauce, any homemade or store-bought meatballs, and mozzarella cheese, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

2425 Calories
24g Fat
450g Carbs
91g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 2425
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 24g 31%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 68mg 23%
Sodium 1063mg 46%
Total Carbohydrate 450g 164%
Dietary Fiber 23g 83%
Protein 91g
Potassium 2024mg 43%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

