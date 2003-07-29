Carol's Arroz Con Pollo

I thought this was really good, and easier than some arroz con pollo recipes that I have seen. As a chef I have to tell all of you that substituted tumeric for saffron, and then complained of lack of flavor, that this is the problem!! Saffron and Turmeric are NOT interchangeable. Turmeric will give you the yellow color, but almost no flavor. Saffron imparts a very unique flavor to food that cannot be duplicated!! To get even more flavor out of it warm the chicken broth and steep the saffron threads in it for a few minutes before adding it to the other ingredients. This will result in more flavor as well as a more even, brighter yellow color. The only thing that I would add to this recipe is some coarsely chopped green olives. Chicken thighs could also be substituted for the breasts, for a moister, less expensive chicken option. Remember this is Spanish style arroz con pollo, and if you are looking for this to taste like something from a mexican restaurant, this may not be what you are looking for. This did taste similar to paella, and arroz con pollo that we had in Mallorca Spain!!