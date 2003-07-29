Carol's Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken served with seasoned rice.
This was great!! I omitted the tomatoes to make it more like the restaurant Arroz con Pollo, and it was! I used bone-in chicken breasts, so I had to cook the chicken a little longer. Also, I cut down the oil to 1 tablespoon to reduce the fat. Wasn't even missed! The second time I used boneless chicken breasts (big time saver), and olive oil instead of vegetable oil - noticeable difference in the flavor!! Will do that again. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
This dish is not terrible, but should not really be called arroz con pollo. It is more like a blander Americanized version of chicken and rice. Where is the chorizo? Where is the oregano? Where is the cumin? Where is the lime juice? Where are the peas? Where are the olives or capers? I realize arroz con pollo is not a recipe that is set in stone, and that it has many variations, but if you want a more traditional dish, you need to go beyond this recipe.Read More
The Idea behind Arroz con Pollo is a one pot dish, as many of you from Spanish decent already know. The recipe is fine to follow but instead of removing as you cook, just keep adding the ingredients as you go, then add your rice and stock, Oh and also remember a whole cut up chicken works as well; if not even more flavorful.
Good recipe, but it's better if you cook the chicken with the onions and leave the chicken in while adding the rice, etc. This allows the chicken to absorb the flavors of the other ingredients.
Thanks Carol, great recipe! The first time I made this, I felt the white wine and green pepper overwhelmed the other flavors. The second time I cut the white wine in half and omitted the green peppers. The third time I made it, I omitted the wine, the green peppers, and added some grated cheddar cheese. Wonderful! No leftovers on the third try.
Very good recipe...Not a traditional Arroz Con Pollo recipe though but a good alternate. I marinated my chicken for a few hours(any liquid works-buttermilk, italian dressing etc..) then browned chicken on both sides in oil then added peppers(used red), onion, garlic and did the rest as listed but never removed the chicken from the pan-I let it finish cooking in all the liquids with the rice(rice is put in uncooked not cooked) and it was super moist. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of stewed and I didn't have saffron so I used Abodo and extra Hungarian paprika(probably a little too much-it was spicy!) and I skipped the parsley. Very good dish with great flavor. Will make again and I look forward to the left-over tomorrow!
This was really simple and good. One suggestion I have is to warm up the chicken broth separately and allow the saffron threads to soften so the flavor is better distrubuted. This shouldn't necessarily taste like spanish rice so I don't agree with some reviews adding cumin, but I would add a squeeze of fresh lime and substitute the parsley for cilantro.
This was OK, a bit bland. After seeing the price for the saffron ($16) for a small bottle, I used tumeric ($5) like someone suggested. I kept the chicken in the skillet the whole time. Healthy meal.
I thought this was really good, and easier than some arroz con pollo recipes that I have seen. As a chef I have to tell all of you that substituted tumeric for saffron, and then complained of lack of flavor, that this is the problem!! Saffron and Turmeric are NOT interchangeable. Turmeric will give you the yellow color, but almost no flavor. Saffron imparts a very unique flavor to food that cannot be duplicated!! To get even more flavor out of it warm the chicken broth and steep the saffron threads in it for a few minutes before adding it to the other ingredients. This will result in more flavor as well as a more even, brighter yellow color. The only thing that I would add to this recipe is some coarsely chopped green olives. Chicken thighs could also be substituted for the breasts, for a moister, less expensive chicken option. Remember this is Spanish style arroz con pollo, and if you are looking for this to taste like something from a mexican restaurant, this may not be what you are looking for. This did taste similar to paella, and arroz con pollo that we had in Mallorca Spain!!
New cook here, just wanted to say I was really impressed with how quick and easy this recipe was! I didn't have any saffron, so I used a little tumeric just for color, and also substituted 1/4 c. apple juice, 2tbs. vinegar, and 2 tbs. lemon juice for the white wine. We all thought it was pretty darn good just the same! Thanks Carol.
This was really good! My husband and I enjoyed this, and I will be making it again.
The flavor of this dish was incredible! I went out and bought the saffron for it ($16.99) and am so glad I did! Added a little chile powder, oregano, cumin and a can of peas. Delicious... thank you so much, Carol!
Wow! Couldn't care less if this is traditional or not, it tastes fabulous! Didn't have any saffron, and the store didn't either, so I used a package of saffron rice and it worked beautifully! Will definitely make again!
Cooked it and served it in my cast iron skillet with the parsley sprinkled on top. Looked very pretty on the table. Tasty. My family is Colombian, and they are used to having this with prunes and olives stirred in. I used 1/4 cup tequila instead of wine. Also doubled the paprika. Served with steamed broccoli on the side. Yummy.
One of those dishes that you can't stop eating. My husband requested that I make it once a week. My 11-year-old son is a very picky eater and whined about what I was making all afternoon before dinner. He actually admitted afterwards that it was "not bad." (A huge compliment.) I did not use saffron because I didn't have any, but I wouldn't change a thing. This dish gets even better when it sits a little bit, so you can prepare it and keep on warm until you are ready to eat it no problem.
Delicioso!!! Decided to try this recipe just because its title has my name in it. But when my family tried it they gave it 5 stars. The only difference was that my husband wanted arroz con pollo but with the bone in the chicken so I cut up some chicken thighs and cooked. It took a bit longer because of the way the chicken was being cooked. Then right before the rice was done I transfered it to a baking dish, spread it out and arranged the thighs on top, covered it with foil for another 10 to 15 minutes and it came out perfect. Great taste, I have family coming over next weekend and I think I'm going to impress them with this recipe.
quick and easy, two things i love! my husband thought it had great flavor, and my two year old gobbled it up. i ommited the bell pepper and used stewed tomato with onion and bell pepper in it. this will be made again! i was thinking of adding sausage to it next time as well. yummy!
I'm a novice when it comes to cooking but I was able to make this one and it came out yummy. I served it to my girlfriend and her three kids and it was well received. BTW, I'm Italian descent so I don't have a long standing family tradition as to what is, "Arroz Con Pollo", so I could just accept this dish for what it is, good ingredients and flavors that is mostly healthy. :) Buon Appetito!
I can't figure out the big deal with this recipe. To me it was ok, but nothing I'd make again. Sorry.
This was excellant, I did use hungarian paprika instead of the blander regular and I used a white wine substitute. This is a great recipe to use that saffron that is sitting in the back of your spice rack. I did grind my safron and let it sit in a cup of hot chicken broth before I added it as others have suggested. Thanks
Even though I had to improvise a little, since I didn't have the exact ingredients on hand, this meal was delicious! Mr. PickyPants pronounced it "yummy." We love rice, so this recipe will stay in my rotation. P.S. Like most other reviewers, I didn't have saffron on hand. I used about 1/4 t. cumin instead -- I like cumin, and didn't mind if the rice wasn't yellow.
This was a wonderful diet recipe. I was pleasantly surprised that it had flavor and was low in fat! Very good and easy to make.
don't listen to MLEESS, she/he is obviously confused and doesn't know their recipes/ethnic foods. The one she/he is thinking of is Paella, Arroz con Pollo (MLEESS you paying attention?...) translates to chicken with rice... (not con (frijoles..peas, not con chorizo) this recipe is great, the perfect simplicity of it makes it AUTHENTIC
I've never had "original" arroz con pollo, so I can't compare this recipe to that. Regardless, this was delicious and pretty easy to prepare! I took several readers' suggestions and added a can of chopped green chiles and 1/2 teas. of chilie powder. Also let the chicken simmer along with the rice as suggested, which made the chicken very tender. My husband, who NEVER cooks, wanted the recipe so he could make it for his buddies. It is now one of his favorites. Thanks, Carol, for a real keeper.
My family loved it!
I cook the chicken differently which takes longer but it comes out more tender and flavorful. I end up with a sauce that I later pour over the rice. Anyways, Carol's approach to arroz con pollo is easy and authentic. Tostones go perfectly with this (who am I kidding? tostones go with everything!!) and slices of avocado, mmm.
Extremely tasty and easy dish! I substituted 2 packets of Sazon Goya seasoning for the saffron and 1/4 cup water + 1/4 cup white grape juice for the white wine. Absolutely delicious...
This was really tasty and straight forward to make. I was unable to find the saffron so substituted that with one packet of Sazon Goya con Azafran and it turned out great!
My husband begged me to find this recipe. My kids and husband loved it! I have never been a fan of this dish so I'm taking my opinion out of the equation and giving it the 5 stars that they insist it deserves.
Absolutely delicious! The only changes I made were I used diced tomatoes with garlic (I didn't have any stewed tomatoes) and I added about 1/2 c of chopped Portuguese smoked chourico. Seasoning was just perfect!
This was very good. I'm not good at going strictly by a recipe, but did not change much in this one. I didn't have saffron, so substituted tumeric as suggested by others. I added some cayenne for "kick". I used chicken thighs (boneless) because the meat is more tender and seasoned with adobo/garlic powder/salt/black pepper before browning. Other than that, didn't change a thing. It was really good. I'm not sure it's truly "arroz con pollo" but we are keeping this recipe.
Fantastic! Nice and easy recipe for someone just starting out like me. The only thing I did differently was keep the chicken in the whole time. That way the flavors from the wine and the tomato got absorbed. Otherwise, a sure-fire hit :-)
This recipe is awesome! It's just as good as the Arroz con Pollo at any Mexican restaurant! I added sliced mushrooms and didn't have white wine so for that I substituted 1/4 c. vermouth and 1/4 c. water. And I do think that the saffron is an important ingredient...not only for color but its flavor which gives it a really nice earthiness.
Delicious Arroz Con Pollo when adding Fresh Chicken Breasts and Thighs, Chicken Broth, Arborio Pearl Rice, a Red Pepper Diced, Green Scallions Diced, Garlic, Green Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Pimento, Red Wine Vinegar, White Whine Vinegar, Parsley Chopped, Olive Oil, Saffron Threads, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Other Herbs and Spices To Taste; Add Green Peas and Red Pimento Diced at the end before serving. Arroz Con Pollo Has a Rich, Savory Flavor
I modified this recipe in great deal after reading a few previous reviews. Instead of using chicken breast I used whole cut up chicken. Also, I replaced paprika to Mexican chili powder. Finally I added capers and some pork sausages and omitted salt quite a bit. It turned out super delicious and tasted much more like the authentic style I used to eat!
This was an easy, healthy, and tasty dish. The only change I made was that I put in a dash of cumin instead of saffron since saffron is so expensive and I didn't have it on hand. The texture of the rice was great and the cooking time was accurate. I'd say the primary flavor was from the tomatoes, so if you like a spicy dish or if you are not a big fan of tomatoes, you might want to tweak this. My husband suggested that next time we make this, we might add some roasted pasilla peppers to get a little deeper flavor and some heat, since this dish is not hot at all. Overall, good flavor and a nice, homey meal.
Read through all the reviews to see if any other people were strapped like I was... no white wine, no chicken broth, no stewed tomatoes, no saffron - but drawn to this recipe even so. No white wine was not a problem (so fear not!) Stewed fresh tomatoes myself in water with chicken bouillon cubes -- worked perfectly. Used turmeric instead of saffron. Used poblano pepper as did not have bell. Also kicked it up a lot with Creole seasonings and crushed red peppers. Cooked chicken as directed, then heated up with a little oil to give it a crunchier bite and texture. We LOVED this recipe and I will definitely be making it again. Will make it next time according to directions, but loved how flexible this was.
This is a good recipe and makes a lot I do use bone in chicken and yellow rice with the saffron already in it, a lot cheaper than buying saffron, thanks for sharing I have made this many times and am asked to pass recipe on.
This is one of my favorite recipes that I make often. Because saffron is hard to find and a bit expensive I use Goya flavor packet. I also make this with chirizo instead of chicken. I have made this for company, and everyone loved it.
Loved this dish! I couldn't find saffron at my local market, so I substituted and used one cup white rice and one cup saffron-flavored Mahatma rice...delicious, my family couldn't get enough of this tasty dish.
I use this recipe all the time. I have never used saffron in it and I think it tastes wonderful. If I don't have wine on hand, I substitute with beer. Also, I like using diced tomatoes instead of stewed.
This is very yummy. I've made it twice for the hubby and he loved it. Didn't change a thing!
This is one of my FAVORITES!!! I add red and yellow peppers to make it more colorful, but otherwise follow the recipe as written. It's also GREAT as leftovers the next day (if there is any left).
This is a great dish, we served it for company and they really enjoyed it. Not too spicy :)
Oh so yummy!
nice. i swear this dish gets better/spicer with age. my substitutions include jasmine rice for long grain, a can of peeled tomatoes (chopped) for stewed tomatoes, water and bullion for chicken broth, and chardonnay for the wine. i'll definitely try this again.
Delicious! I left out the tomatoes and used red peppers instead of green. I also left the chicken in the entire time instead of taking it out and putting it back in. I had a little less than a cup of rice, so I was worried there'd be too much liquid at the end, but it was fine. I also steeped the saffron in the broth before adding to the mixture. Very tasty, and I'm sure a one dish meal on it's own, but we had some veggies and rolls with it. Thanks for the recipe!
Here's how I solved the saffron issue (expensive/readily available): I used saffron rice. The brand I used already had garlic and onion in it, so I did not add any more. I also chose stewed tomatoes that already had green chili (versus bell) peppers mixed in. These changes simplified the prep and the result was very good.
I read all the reviews and took note of the comments about saffron either being too expensive or not available, using turmeric as a substitute and saffron rice packets. The real stuff is expensive, if it is not, then you have a cheap substitute. I would suggest you may wish to search hard and get some and then try the dish again. Although Carol's recipe is not the same as mine (each spanish speaking country has its own version) there is a tremendous difference in taste when you use the real thing. Just a pinch wil do and as others suggested, let the saffron meld with a bit of warmed broth for 15 minutes before using. It will be well worth it. BTW - the 3 star rating is because I was forced to provide a rating in order to submit my comments.
I'll sidestep the "is it authentic" debate since I've never eaten arroz con pollo before. I will say that I thought it was really good. As some suggested, I left the chicken in while the rice cooked. Some suggested adding peas near the end of the cooking time so I did, but I don't think they really added anything and I would probably leave them out if I made it again. Overall I thought it was a really tasty dish.
This was alright I expected more depth of flavor then what I got
This is one of the main staples in our kitchen. Try it with bone-in chickin to have a more moist meat.
Forgot the saffron at the store, but got some Mexican white queso and poured it over the dish. It was awesome!!!
I love this recipe! Didn't have any bell pepper or wine, but it still turned out great! Will definitely make this again!
Although I liked this recipe a lot, I changed it up a bit. I left the chicken in the whole time, I added canned green chiles instead of bell peppers, I didn't add the saffron or stewed tomatoes, I added fresh mushrooms, and I added in some chile powder and cumin. Although I wouldn't relate this dish to mexican food, it was definatly somthing I would make again.
it was great! my boyfriend had a fit when he learnt what i was making, his family is from paraguay and he grew up with this recipe, only his mom made it sort of bland and rubbery, he tells me. i used beer and omited the tomatoes, but it was so good!
Made a few changes, used brown rice, had to double the amount of rice as this rice didnt swell and absorb liquid as well as white rice. Had to cook 40 min. to allow time for moisture to absorb. I doubled the saffron, used olive oil instead of vegtable. Pan was too shallow to ad the meat so I mixed it all in a baking dish for 15 min. at 350 and served. When rice didnt absorbe I had my doubts but this turned out great. Nice flavor, everyone asked me to make it again. I will be buying an oversized deep frying pan so I can leave chicken in while cooking.
I have a few things to say... one person was talking about chorizo and capers and olives ... that must be the Puerto Rican kind because we are Cuban and while we do use cumin, we do not use all that other stuff. If you want to try something the way my abuela does, use beer instead of wine and use fresh saffron. It's expensive but tasty! We don't use parsley nor paprika. We do put vigo in or bijol and we also put a packet of Sazon con Azafran. I do put some fresh lemon on my chicken and sprinkle cumin on it. These are just ideas to incorporate. Incorporate some or just a couple. Salud!
yum yum. this is very easy and extremely tasty. i do not use alcohal w/my cooking so i just subbed extra broth. i may just cut down on taht extra liquid next time, the rice was a tad on the wet side when the dish was ready. but that had no impact on the flavor. this was sooooo delicious! i could'nt find saffron @my store so i used some tumeric for color. hopefully i can find saffron in the near future so i know what that adds. a big hit w/the family and at work. i referred my co-workers to this recipe. it's so good. thanks.
Delicious, for once I got the rice done right...not overcooked and not undercooked. The family gobbled it up even though I to deal with a lot of substitutions since I didn't have all of the ingredients. Still turned out good!
I love this recipe. I increase the amount of salt and spices, probably because my tomatoes have no salt. It's an easy recipe to play around with and is always a hit when I have unexpected company I have to cook for. Some of the reviews and substitutions here are... interesting... to say the least. If it tastes bad after you substitute half of the ingredients, I don't think it's the recipe's fault!
I found this to be just an "ok" meal... seems like Spanish rice with saffron & chicken. I had to add extra seasoning & more water/broth to cook the rice. There's a recipe on this site labeled "Original Spanish rice" which is MUCH MUCH better... just add chicken. Beats this recipe by a mile!
authentic or not, this was DELICIOUS!
Tastes absolutely authentic. I have tried many variations of this dish and this one is one of the best. A less expensive alternative to saffron is sazon goya with tomato, available in the hispanic section of most grocery stores. I use beer instead of wine (the tradition in my Cuban family). I also used whole chicken breast tenders and left them in to boil with everything else. Awesome!
Fantastic! My husband looks forward to this every time I meke it. The only thing I chane is to substitute cilantro for parsley, and add the juice of a lime. Served with the fried plantains from this site, and a green salad for a very colorful meal with great leftovers
I thought it was just okay. Not super but not bad.
great starter, added a tin of chili tomatoes, 2 chorizo sausage, lime juice, oregano and cumin. sprinkled cheese over the top and served withe sour cream.
I would give this 3-1/2 stars. It was good, but not great. I did leave out the tomatoes 'cuz in Honduras where I live, the Arroz con Pollo doesn't contain them. I would use this as a base recipe and modify to fit my families taste. Thanks for submitting.
Pretty good but I use Goya yellow rice (Mexican flavored) and add a hot pepper or two for more flavor. Also, I don't chop up the chicken and I use whichever chicken part is cheap that week.
Made this for my cooking club where the theme was comfort food with a twist. The recipe on it own was a great, easy dish, however, I did make slight adjustments. I boiled my chicken in a dutch oven with adobo seasoning for an hour on low-medium then shredded the chicken. I placed the chicken on a paper plate then sauted the veggies, added the rice (which I used Vigo yellow rice), added two extra cloves of garlic and a tsp of cumin. When the rice had 5 minutes cooking time left I added the shredded chicken. After this, it was 5 stars!
This was very good, even my two year old ate it! i like that it is low-fat yet rich in flavor. My husband and I added some hot sauce at the table. I did make a couple of changes. Didnt have saffron so I omitted it. I also didnt have green peppers. I threw in a couple of table spoons of salsa so that I got a few pepper pieces in.
I thought this was quite tasty, but I had some issues. I used brown rice, which I think is why I had problems with the recipe. It took almost two hours to get the rice soft enough to eat. Once it was cooked though, it was delicious. I also used red bell pepper (I think green tastes like dirt) and low sodium chicken broth. So anyway, I think the issues I had were my fault, not the recipe's.
this recipe has everything that i look for - versatility, ease of preparation, and it's good for you too! i had to make several changes based on what i had, and since i wasn't too concerned with making it a true "arroz con pollo" it didn't matter. i used all chicken broth (no wine), tomato sauce instead of stewed tomatoes, and 2 boneless chicken breasts. i added oregano, cumin, and used garlic powder instead of fresh garlic. DELICIOUS! we really enjoyed this and i wil definitely make again.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I am a condiment addict, so I added some salsa and sour cream to my own dish. Delicious!
Added chourico and cut the chicken in half. Super yummy and very easy to make. I also left the meat in the pan while everything cooked. It definitely added more flavor and it did not over dry the chicken.
There's too much liquid in this recipe and it's very average tasting.
This was really good but it needs something. I might try it with chile peppers next time, or possibly less tomato. Edit : With some diced chilis, shredded Monterey Jack cheese and some corn it was a five star!
This recipe was a huge hit with my hubby, he told me to definitely keep the recipe and make it often. The kids, not so much! My daughter and 4 year old son ate this on flour tortillas, they liked it that way. My teenager did not love this. I have just started the South Beach Diet so rice is a no-no. I reserved some for my dinner before I added the rice to the pan, I thought it was good, not fabulous, but really good. I did not have any saffron, could not find it at the store, but next time that I make this I will be sure to have saffron on hand.
Excellent didn't change a thing
I followed the recipe exactly and my family and I all thought it was just OK. I might try again with some changes
I made this for my mom's birthday and she loved it! Next time we are going to add mushrooms and celery as we think these ingredients would really make this dish outstanding. Thanks, Carol! :)
This was simple and great. I added crushed red pepper to give it a little spice.
Yummy! Chicken breast stays moist and flavorful.I added curry powder to kick up some flavor !
It was OK. My husband thought I should cut back on the stewed tomatoes next time. Also, I will probably cut back on the wine too. Will try to make it again in a couple weeks with those modifications.
Delicious & simple!!!
the dish was blander than i expected. just didn't taste good. mourn the saffron.
**loved loved loved!** One of the best, well received recipes that I've ever made! Made with skinless bonless thighs and served over peas & it was incredible!
I liked the recipe. I made some changes, including using turmeric, dry mustard, and cumin instead of saffron (approx 1/8 tsp each). I was going for the taste of Costa Rican arroz con pollo, which uses Salsa Lizano (these spices are some of the key ingredients). The taste was not exactly what I'd hoped for, but it was good and my guest enjoyed it. I also used red peppers instead of green. Lastly, I dumped the chicken, onions, and peppers in a large pot, added the rice (I used 2-1/2 cups), sauteed for a few minutes, then dumped in a box of chicken broth. Overall, I liked it, and the changes were relatively minor.
I didn't remove the chicken from the pan after it was browned so that it could absorb the flavor of the onion, garlic, etc. I added cumin seed, capers, and lime juice to taste.
OK, I've made this for dinner about 30 times... It's time to review it. Definate 5 Star! I gave my Grandma frozen single servings of this for Christmas a couple years ago, and she want's it again and again. It's good, it's easy, I drink the wine while I'm making it... Thanks for a great recipe.
This was very nice, but being from Miami, it is not like the Cuban style Arroz con Pollo I am used to. The flavors were milder and I will try in next time without tomatoes. I added just a hint of red pepper to spice it up and to enhance the other flavors in the rice.
Great!! I use a can of Rotel in place of tomatoes and bell pepper, makes it very spicy, oddly enough. I love this recipe, easy, great leftovers. I use boneless chicken thighs instead for more flavor.
Now my husband's favourite meal!
My husband and I loved this recipe! I made it all in one pan. Cut the chicken in chunks, browned it a little first in the oil. Added onions, pepper and garlic and let that brown a little. Added the rice and let it cook a little then added the rest of the ingredients as listed. Really nice flavor and very easy to make.
YUMMY...this was so delicious !! I did not have saffron...but I used the small package of " saffron yellow rice with seasonings" and at the end I added about 1/2cup of cooked white rice,(just to make sure there was enough rice for this dish) and this was so delicious. I did pre-cook my chicken first on top of the stove with a little water in the frying pan. This definitely is a keeper in our house. The left overs tasted just as good..Thanks for this recipe !!
Everyone loved it! It filled the whole family and there are leftovers (rare) I did double the rice, veggies, broth, wine and stewed tomatoes.
This is really average and suprisingly bland. Either find another recipe OR plan on spicing this one up with your favorite peppers and/or hot sauce. I was disapponted.
A very nice, easy-to-do weeknight recipe. These are ingredients I generally always have on hand, except for the saffron (which I now do!). A solid 4 star for this family. I understand that it's not really an Arroz Con Pollo, but who cares when it is tasty. Plus, if an ingredient is missing, i.e., bell pepper, parsley, wine, it would still be tasty. Why is it not a 5 star for us? I reserve the 5 star ratings for those very few recipes my family would be happy to eat once a week or more and always request. This is a recipe they'd be glad to see once a month. Great work, Carol!
This dish is AMAZING! My husband loves it and will now be a family favorite! A great use for all that saffron I bought in Spain!
