Carol's Arroz Con Pollo

4.3
367 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 127
  • 3 39
  • 2 9
  • 1 4

Chicken served with seasoned rice.

Recipe by Carol Alter

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut each breast into 1 inch pieces. Sprinkle chicken with a 1/4 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, and paprika.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, and cook until golden. Remove chicken, and set aside.

  • Add green pepper, onions, and garlic to oil in skillet. Cook for 5 minutes. Add rice; cook and stir until rice is opaque, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in broth, white wine, saffron, and tomatoes. Stir in remaining salt, pepper, and paprika. Return to a boil. Cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Return chicken to the skillet, and cook to reheat. Stir in parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 14g; cholesterol 69.4mg; sodium 1015.4mg. Full Nutrition
