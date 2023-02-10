Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Wings Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These Asian-inspired peanut butter and jelly wings offer fun new flavors while using some familiar ingredients. Garnish with crushed peanuts, green onions, and/or sesame seeds if you like. By Jonathan Harrison Published on February 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 1 lb chicken wings Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup peanut butter 6 tablespoons lime juice 3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce, or to taste 1 bunch cilantro stems 5 cloves garlic 1 (3 inch) piece fresh ginger ½ cup chili paste (sambal oelek) ½ cup raspberry jam 1 pound cooked chicken wings Directions Combine peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, cilantro stems, garlic, and ginger in a food processor and blend until smooth. If sauce seems too thick, add 1 tablespoon water. Stir together raspberry jam and chili paste in a small bowl until fully combined. Toss cooked wings in peanut sauce until fully coated. Drizzle with raspberry-chili sauce. Allrecipes I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 594 Calories 37g Fat 38g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 594 % Daily Value * Total Fat 37g 47% Saturated Fat 9g 44% Cholesterol 64mg 21% Sodium 1779mg 77% Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Protein 32g Potassium 499mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings