Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings

These Asian-inspired peanut butter and jelly wings offer fun new flavors while using some familiar ingredients. Garnish with crushed peanuts, green onions, and/or sesame seeds if you like.

By Jonathan Harrison
Published on February 10, 2023
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 lb chicken wings
Ingredients

  • 1 cup peanut butter

  • 6 tablespoons lime juice

  • 3 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

  • 2 tablespoons honey

  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce, or to taste

  • 1 bunch cilantro stems

  • 5 cloves garlic

  • 1 (3 inch) piece fresh ginger

  • ½ cup chili paste (sambal oelek)

  • ½ cup raspberry jam

  • 1 pound cooked chicken wings

Directions

  1. Combine peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, Sriracha, cilantro stems, garlic, and ginger in a food processor and blend until smooth. If sauce seems too thick, add 1 tablespoon water.

  2. Stir together raspberry jam and chili paste in a small bowl until fully combined.

  3. Toss cooked wings in peanut sauce until fully coated. Drizzle with raspberry-chili sauce.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

594 Calories
37g Fat
38g Carbs
32g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 594
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 37g 47%
Saturated Fat 9g 44%
Cholesterol 64mg 21%
Sodium 1779mg 77%
Total Carbohydrate 38g 14%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Protein 32g
Potassium 499mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

