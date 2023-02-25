Recipes Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Beef One-Dish Meatball and Ravioli Casserole Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos We're all looking for simple recipes that are hearty and satisfying to make daily life easier. This one-dish family-friendly casserole will do just that. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (24 ounce) jar marinara sauce 1 (9 ounce) package frozen cheese ravioli 1 (14 ounce) package frozen cooked meatballs, thawed 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste (Optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch casserole dish with olive oil spray. Pour about 1/2 of the marinara sauce into the bottom of the dish. In a single layer, place 1/2 of frozen ravioli on the sauce along with 1/2 of meatballs, and 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Place the remaining ravioli, meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese in that order on the casserole; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove the foil, and bake until casserole is bubbly and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes more. Sprinkle with additional grated Parmesan, if desired. Cook's Note: I typically use spinach and cheese ravioli and Classico® Italian Sausage with Peppers & Onion pasta sauce. But you choose your favorite flavors of ravioli and marinara sauce. I keep packages of ravioli that I buy on sale in the freezer, but you don't have to use frozen ravioli in this casserole. If you're a pecorino Romano cheese fan, go ahead and substitute it for the Parmesan. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 450 Calories 22g Fat 34g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 450 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 10g 49% Cholesterol 101mg 34% Sodium 896mg 39% Total Carbohydrate 34g 13% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Protein 28g Potassium 605mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of One-Dish Meatball and Ravioli Casserole