Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread frozen tater tots in a single layer on prepared pan; drizzle lightly with about 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with about 1 tablespoon barbecue rub.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and heated through, about 25 minutes, or according to package directions.

Place chicken thighs and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Season liberally with barbeque rub (about 1 tablespoon); toss to coat. Sear chicken in a non-stick skillet over high heat, turning occasionally, until deeply browned; reduce heat to medium.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; stir in hot sauce, hot honey, and season to taste with barbecue rub; bring to a simmer.

Pour honey hot sauce over chicken in the skillet; increase heat to medium-high and cook chicken, basting constantly with the sauce, until chicken is fully cooked and coated with a shiny glaze, about 5 minutes. Chicken juices should run clear, and an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should reach 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken to a cutting board; slice chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Warm cheese sauce in the microwave on 50% power until hot, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds.