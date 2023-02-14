Chicageaux Spicy Smokehouse Tots

0 Photos

These tater tots are loaded with saucy, spicy chicken, cheese, and queso blanco. We kept it spicy for the great folks at Frank's Red Hot.

Recipe by Chicageaux Culinary
Published on February 14, 2023
plate of loaded tater tots with chicken and queso
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 1 (32 ounce) package frozen bite-size potato nuggets (such as Tater Tots®)

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided, or as needed

  • 3 tablespoons barbeque seasoning, divided, or to taste

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

  • 4 tablespoons butter

  • 25 cups hot pepper sauce (such as Frank's RedHot®), or to taste

  • 1 tablespoon hot honey, or to taste

  • 2 cups shredded Mexican-style cheese blend

  • 1 cup white Mexican cheese sauce (queso blanco)

  • ¼ cup pickled red onions, or to taste

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, or to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Spread frozen tater tots in a single layer on prepared pan; drizzle lightly with about 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with about 1 tablespoon barbecue rub.

  2. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and heated through, about 25 minutes, or according to package directions.

  3. Place chicken thighs and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Season liberally with barbeque rub (about 1 tablespoon); toss to coat. Sear chicken in a non-stick skillet over high heat, turning occasionally, until deeply browned; reduce heat to medium.

  4. Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; stir in hot sauce, hot honey, and season to taste with barbecue rub; bring to a simmer.

  5. Pour honey hot sauce over chicken in the skillet; increase heat to medium-high and cook chicken, basting constantly with the sauce, until chicken is fully cooked and coated with a shiny glaze, about 5 minutes. Chicken juices should run clear, and an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should reach 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken to a cutting board; slice chicken into bite-sized pieces.

  6. Warm cheese sauce in the microwave on 50% power until hot, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds.

  7. Arrange tater tots on a serving platter (or assemble on the sheet pan). Top tots with chicken and any remaining sauce from the pan; sprinkle with shredded cheese. Use a kitchen torch to melt cheese. Drizzle on additional hot sauce to taste and queso blanco; garnish with pickled red onion and parsley.

Editor's Note:

You can use your oven's broiler to melt the cheese in place of a kitchen torch.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

961 Calories
61g Fat
78g Carbs
39g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 961
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 61g 78%
Saturated Fat 23g 115%
Cholesterol 145mg 48%
Sodium 33075mg 1,438%
Total Carbohydrate 78g 29%
Dietary Fiber 9g 31%
Protein 39g
Potassium 2339mg 50%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

