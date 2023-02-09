Recipes Meat and Poultry Sausage Kielbasa Recipes TikTok Candied Kielbasa Bites Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Inspired by @vics_tricks_to on TikTok, we're sharing the tastiest new take on classic kielbasa. Double-baked in a brown sugar and mustard glaze, these sweet and smoky sausage bites are a crowd-pleasing new take on little smokies. By Allrecipes Editorial Team Published on February 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Inspired by Vic's Tricks To… on TikTok, we're sharing the tastiest new take on classic kielbasa. Double-baked in a brown sugar and mustard glaze, these sweet and smoky sausage bites are made to be devoured. Ingredients 12 ounces kielbasa sausage 1 ½ cups dark brown sugar 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 ½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 pinch ground black pepper Directions Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cut kielbasa into 3 to 4 large sections, then each section in half lengthwise. Slice each section into half moons about a half-inch long. Combine brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, and pepper in a medium saucepan. Set over low heat and cook, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved completely. Stir in kielbasa. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. With a slotted spoon, transfer the kielbasa pieces from the pot and spread evenly over the parchment paper. Set aside leftover sauce in the pot. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, then carefully lift up the parchment paper and funnel kielbasa pieces back into the pot of sauce. Stir to coat again, then repeat the process of putting the kielbasa pieces back on the parchment-lined sheet pan. Bake for another 15 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with toothpicks. Editorial I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 235 Calories 9g Fat 34g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 235 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 3g 16% Cholesterol 23mg 8% Sodium 392mg 17% Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Protein 4g Potassium 149mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Candied Kielbasa Bites