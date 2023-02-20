Recipes Pasta and Noodles Noodle Recipes Yaki Udon Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Yaki Udon is a classic Japanese stir-fry dish with udon noodles and lots of vegetables in a soy-based sauce. Feel free to add meat or tofu. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 15 mins Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup oyster sauce 3 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons mirin 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce 1 medium garlic, grated 1 medium (5-oz.) bunch scallions 2 tablespoons canola oil 12 ounces sliced mixed wild mushrooms (such as cremini, oyster, and shiitake) (about 6 cups) 2 medium heads baby bok choy, thinly sliced 1 (10 ounce) package carrots, cut into match-stick size pieces ½ cup water, divided 1 (14 ounce) package pre-cooked udon noodles (such as KA-ME) Optional garnishes: thinly sliced nori, cilantro, lime wedges, furikake seasoning Directions Whisk together oyster sauce, soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, Worcestershire, sesame oil, sugar, Sriracha, and garlic in a small bowl; set aside. Remove root ends from scallions and discard. Chop whites and light greens into 2-inch pieces and quarter pieces lengthwise; set aside. Thinly slice remaining dark greens of scallions and reserve for garnish. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until browned on first side, about 3 minutes. Stir and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and golden brown on both sides, about 4 more minutes. Add bok choy, carrots, sliced whites and light greens of scallions, and 1/4 cup water to pan with mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are just tender, about 3 minutes. Add udon noodles and remaining 1/4 cup water and cook, gently separating noodles with tongs or spoon. Add reserved oyster sauce mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until noodles and vegetables are well-coated, about 1 minute. Divide among serving bowls and garnish with reserved sliced greens of scallions and optional garnishes. Serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 212 Calories 11g Fat 23g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 212 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 1183mg 51% Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 7g 24% Protein 10g Potassium 1552mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Yaki Udon