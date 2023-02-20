Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon is a classic Japanese stir-fry dish with udon noodles and lots of vegetables in a soy-based sauce. Feel free to add meat or tofu.

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015.

Published on February 20, 2023
Close up on a large bowl of yaki udon
Cook Time:
15 mins
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup oyster sauce

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce

  • 2 tablespoons mirin

  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

  • 1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar

  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

  • 1 medium garlic, grated

  • 1 medium (5-oz.) bunch scallions

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

  • 12 ounces sliced mixed wild mushrooms (such as cremini, oyster, and shiitake) (about 6 cups)

  • 2 medium heads baby bok choy, thinly sliced

  • 1 (10 ounce) package carrots, cut into match-stick size pieces

  • ½ cup water, divided

  • 1 (14 ounce) package pre-cooked udon noodles (such as KA-ME)

  • Optional garnishes: thinly sliced nori, cilantro, lime wedges, furikake seasoning

Directions

  1. Whisk together oyster sauce, soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, Worcestershire, sesame oil, sugar, Sriracha, and garlic in a small bowl; set aside. Remove root ends from scallions and discard. Chop whites and light greens into 2-inch pieces and quarter pieces lengthwise; set aside. Thinly slice remaining dark greens of scallions and reserve for garnish.

  2. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until browned on first side, about 3 minutes. Stir and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and golden brown on both sides, about 4 more minutes. Add bok choy, carrots, sliced whites and light greens of scallions, and 1/4 cup water to pan with mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are just tender, about 3 minutes.

  3. Add udon noodles and remaining 1/4 cup water and cook, gently separating noodles with tongs or spoon. Add reserved oyster sauce mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until noodles and vegetables are well-coated, about 1 minute. Divide among serving bowls and garnish with reserved sliced greens of scallions and optional garnishes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

212 Calories
11g Fat
23g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 212
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 1183mg 51%
Total Carbohydrate 23g 8%
Dietary Fiber 7g 24%
Protein 10g
Potassium 1552mg 33%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

