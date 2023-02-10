This elegant filet mignon recipe, complete with a creamy mushroom pan sauce, is the perfect choice for any special occasion.

What Is Filet Mignon?

Filet mignon is a prized cut of beef that comes from the short loin, which is found inside the cow's rib cage. Since this muscle is not toughened by exercise, the meat itself is very tender.

How to Cook Filet Mignon

You'll find a detailed ingredient list and step-by-step instructions in the recipe below, but let's go over the basics:

How to Season Filet Mignon

This filet mignon is simply seasoned with just salt and pepper to allow the meat's natural flavor to shine. Plus, you'll serve the filets with a luxurious mushroom pan sauce — so there certainly won't be a lack of flavor in this dish.

The Best Way to Cook Filet Mignon

"This [filet mignon] is the perfect meal if you're looking for something a little bit special," says culinary producer and recipe creator Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom). Here are a few of her best tips:

· The secret to a perfect pan-seared crust? Liberally season each side of the filet mignon with salt and pepper. Season the first side on the plate, then season the other side in the pan.

· It might be tempting to flip the steak soon after it hits the pan, but don't! Letting it sit still on the hot pan is key to getting that perfect sear.

· When you remove the steak from the oven, immediately transfer it to a plate and tent with foil so it doesn't continue cooking.

How Long to Cook Filet Mignon

Cook the filets on the stove for 2-3 minutes on each side. Transfer them to an oven (preheated to 425 degrees F) where they'll continue to cook for three to eight minutes, depending on the desired doneness.

What to Serve With Filet Mignon

If you're in need of a little serving inspiration, explore our collection of 20 Best Side Dishes for Steak. Here are a few of the delicious recipes you'll find:

· Wedge Salad with Elegant Blue Cheese Dressing

· Grilled Baked Potatoes

· Sauteed Swiss Chard with Parmesan Cheese

How to Store Filet Mignon

If you have leftover filet mignon, let it cool completely before storing. Wrap the leftovers in foil or place them in a shallow, airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to three days.

How to Reheat Filet Mignon

Avoid reheating filet mignon in the microwave, as microwaved steak tends to be rubbery. Instead, reheat the leftover filet in an oven preheated to 275 degrees F for 20-30 minutes or until the meat is heated through.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams