Chicken A La Orange

This chicken recipe is quick, easy, and yummy. The orange juice makes a tangy sauce that my family loves served over rice. Add a salad, and you have a healthy, quick meal. I allow one chicken breast per person.

Recipe by SKEHLER

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet, brown chicken breasts in 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Cook till juices run clear.

  • Add orange juice to the pan. When juice just begins to bubble around the edges of the pan, add corn starch dissolved in hot water. Mix ginger and honey together in a cup, and add to orange juice. Cook until sauce is thick and slightly browned. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 79.5mg. Full Nutrition
