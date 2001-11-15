Chicken A La Orange
This chicken recipe is quick, easy, and yummy. The orange juice makes a tangy sauce that my family loves served over rice. Add a salad, and you have a healthy, quick meal. I allow one chicken breast per person.
I thought the sauce was a little bitter, so I added some brown sugar and it was fine. I would make this recipe again.Read More
Great Orange flavor--a bit bland-not spicy enough--will add some sort of a hot sauce next time I make it.Read More
I ended up cutting the recipe in half. Cooking for just myself and my husband, I knew the recipe would be way too much. In saying that, after making the necessary adjustment, my husband and I were quite pleased with the out come. Wonderful flavor! I served it with basmati rice.
my husband and i both enjoyed this dish over rice. i will make it again.
The sauce was very sweet and I had mixed reviews by the people I served it to. I had all of the ingredients at home so that was a plus!
This was the best Chicken ala orange I ever had. Even my wife was able to cook it.
I made this tonight, 02/04/2011. I was happy with the way it turned out. I read most of the reviews and everyone seemed to say it was lacking something or it was too tangy. I had cooked chicken breasts that had been seasoned with Ms. Dash and I used those. I just started the recipe at the sauce and added the chicken to it until heated through. I tasted the sauce and I did end up adding some brown sugar (2 tbsp) as others did. I doubled the ginger, added 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, and 1/4 tsp crushed rosemary. BINGO! Very yummy. I served this with green beans and red skin mashed potatoes. I loved dipping my taters in the sauce. I will make this again!
This was a very easy one to make. The orange sauce complimented the chicken very well, but I did not enjoy it over rice. My husband (who is not hard to please!) liked it very much. Instead of making it from scratch again, I am keeping the leftover orange sauce for the next time, and will just simmer the chicken in it.
A bit sweet for our tastes. Probably wouldn't make it again.
EASY, and DELICIOUS!
i didn't really like the taste..
I found it had a bit too much orange and not enough of something else. Probably would not make this one again.
I have been searching for an Orange Chicken recipe that my kids would like, this was not it. The sauce was very runny and bland and my boys would only take one bite. I would not make it again.
Unusual but very good.
I thought this would be similar to the orange chicken served in chinese restaurants. Not even close. I did not like this dish. Sauce was very runny.
easy to make and taste great
I changed this recipe a little I added tropical fruit juice insted of orange, I also added a little bit of garlic to the honey and ginger mixture and it turned out wonderful, even my kids (who don't eat anything new without a fight) liked it. Yummy!
This recipe tasted like chicken soaking in orange juice. I checked the recipe twice to be sure that I didn't do something wrong. I followed to a T. Not very good at all. Maybe with less orange juice and more honey it might have been alright.
Hmmm....we managed to eat this so not to waste food, but neither of us really cared for this. The orange was way too overpowering in this. I tried adding some soy sauce to take away from some of the orange juice flavor, but it didn't help at all. The consistancy of the sauce was that of peach baby food, but orange flavored. I think I'll stick to the Orange Chicken Stir Fry found on this site next time I want to eat orange chicken. Sorry. :(
This recipe is definitely quick and easy. I realise that not everyone likes the same things, but I wouldn't make this again.
I found this recipe to have a very bitter after taste
Cut the recipe in half and still had way too much sauce! Might be better with the addition of some bell peppers and onions, then served over rice. Orange flavor was a little bitter, but I don't think I'd add any sugar. Not a bad recipe, but not very exciting.
I did a little different. I boiled the chicken after cutting it in bite sized pieces, no cornstarch, no water, added a tsp lemon juice, 5 splashes of hot sauce, 1tbsp garlic powder, and 6 splashes of soy sauce. EVERYONE in the house loved it. I cooked it in an electric skillet until the orange glaze was thick and served it over rice with steamed veggies and macaroni and cheese
Yummy, but a little thin. I might have to let it bubble a little longer. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I think it might enhance the recipe to add a bit more ginger and garlic powder to the sauce as well. I cut the chicken into chunks and served it with a boxed fried rice.
As so often happens, when supper-time rolls around I scramble for a simple recipe (for the ingredients I actually have in house) and I go to allrecipes.com to save me. Yesterday I hit the jackpot AGAIN with this wonderfully simple and very delicous recipe. Thanks for sharing SKELHER! This will definitely be a frequent dinner selection!
I actually adapted this for the crockpot. It was very easy and extremely tasty!
Quick and easy but lacked some flavor! It had a heavy cornstarch taste and just a mild ginger taste. Some modifications are needed but it wasn't bad for a quick fix!
Pretty plain if making it this way not to mention corn starch in cold water or cold chicken broth not hot! I made a few adjustments like orange zest, soy and some spices making it have more flavor. I also cut the chicken into pieces before cooking and served it over brown rice with steamed veggies.
As others said, this was incredibly bland. It seemed like a good sauce BASE, but like it was missing all the spice. Kind of like if you were use to white sauce on your potatoes instead of cheese sauce. White sauce is the base, not the flavor. This orange sauce was the base, but it lacked flavor.
A little too sweet for us. If something could be added to cut the sweetness a bit, it would make it taste much better. Served it with white rice.
I used whole chicken breasts and just cooked them a little longer in the oil before adding the rest of the ingrediants. I also added garlic powder and onion powder to the chicken before cooking it. It was not bland like the other reviewers say. This was VERY YUMMY and we will be having it on a regular basis. I serves it with Rice Pilaf & mixed vegis.
Very good. Add some chili peppers for a little kick. Very saucy, could almost 1/2 the liquids.
I made this and I did not think it tasted very orange flavor, but I do have to say that I liked the sauce more than the whole dish as a whole.
This was sooooo yummy..I wanted to do something alittle differant with chicken.This was the ticket.The only thing differant i would do next time would be cut up my chicken into smaller bit size pieces.we served this with rice.
Very yummy flavour! I would say the longer you marinate the better
I thought this recipe was fine, but I am excited to try a few variations. I sprinkled a few walnuts on top when I was finished, and I think the next time I would mix some in to add to the texture and tone down the sweetness a bit. I would also like to try some garlic and onions in the mix.
THis was a good way to use my fresh oranges that I had on hand that weren't going to b eaten. I substituted fresh minced ginger instead of ground because I had it on hand. We enjoyed this recipe.
I was looking for a non-Asian orangey chicken, and this is beautiful on the plate, but as others have said, bland. We ended up splashing soy sauce over the chicken on our plates and that helped a lot.
This recipe is really good considering it's nutritional value. The chicken has no flavor though. I added sliced apples to the sauce for a little extra texture.will make again but I suggest marinating the chicken overnight with mild seasonings.
this was good, but i changed it a little. i fried the chicken with onion, subbed marmalade for the honey, spiced it up with sriracha and garlic powder, and added sesame seeds. definitely bland if you dont add your own spices, but will make again with the changes
I agree with others, this is pretty bland. I'd like to try it again with some garlic and some spice. I served it with Orzo and spinach. Actually, it's the creamed spinach from here, but I followed some of the suggestions and made it without the cream.
Yummy...Made this recipe twice already. I usually serve it with rice and spinach.
We thought this recipe was pretty good, and my whole family ate it really well. The only problem that I really had with this recipe was that the sauce was really thin, even after waiting quite a while to see if the sauce would thicken up. Taste was really good though. This is one that we might make again since everyone ate it, which doesn't happen that often with a five year old and two year old. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I was disappointed with this recipe. After preparing it exactly as the recipe calls for, I found it to be very bland. If you use it, be prepared to spice it up on your own.
Something is missing. Even with the addition of cayenne pepper and garlic it was just overpowered by the amount of orange juice. Hubby give it 3 stars but I think he was being generous. If (big if) I try again will need to layer more flavor
It wasn't horrible, but it didn't suite my families taste buds. Don't think it's gonna make our recipe cut.
