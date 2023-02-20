Main Dishes Casserole Recipes Vegetable Tater Tots¨ Tater Tot Hotdish Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This one pot tater tot hotdish is the ultimate comfort food: Crispy pillowy tater tots are paired with ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, green beans, and sweet corn. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Instagram Amanda Stanfield is the Food Studio Coordinator and Recipe Tester/ Developer at the Dotdash Meredith. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization for 3 years. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. Her work has been featured on Eatingwell.com, Southern Living, People.com, Food & Wine, and Allrecipes.com. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthily. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. She's a member of MAPP a non-profit supporting women-led food organizations. You can follow her adventures @amandaeight. Her go-to kitchen must have? A sharp chef's knife. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Active Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 45 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 cups chopped yellow onion 1 pound ground chuck beef (80% lean) ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup 2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed 2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed 1 ½ pounds frozen tater tots ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt (such as Lawry's®) ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese 2 small scallions, thinly sliced Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) Set a large deep cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat skillet evenly. Add onions to skillet in one even layer; top with ground beef, breaking it up into small pieces. Cook undisturbed until onions are translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir beef and onions until well combined, and cook until beef is cooked through and browned, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Reduce heat to medium. Season beef with garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 1 more minute. Remove from heat. Add cream of mushroom soup, green beans, and corn; stir until well combined. Toss tater tots and seasoned salt in a bowl to combine. Arrange tater tots decoratively over beef mixture in the skillet, avoiding large gaps between tots. Bake in the preheated oven until tater tots are golden and crisp, about 1 hour. Sprinkle with cheese and scallions; cool 10 minutes before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 666 Calories 45g Fat 52g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 666 % Daily Value * Total Fat 45g 57% Saturated Fat 14g 72% Cholesterol 74mg 25% Sodium 1252mg 54% Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 6g 20% Protein 22g Potassium 704mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Tater Tot Hotdish