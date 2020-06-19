Oh My Gosh Muffins

Rating: 4.53 stars
143 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 88
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These muffins are delicious -- they are my uncle's recipe. Since I was born until I was ten or eleven I would have one of these muffins with breakfast every morning. They have just the perfect amount of everything, light and sweet. Then I learned to bake them myself and have been ever since. It's also a good way to use up bananas that are somewhat past their best days.

By Jill

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 24 muffin cups.

  • In a bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, and vanilla. Mix in banana and sour cream. Stir in the eggs. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix dry ingredients into the banana mixture until evenly moist. Fold in chocolate chips. Transfer batter to the prepared muffin cups, filling each cup about 3/4 full.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 84.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (152)

Most helpful positive review

Molly
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2006
Some of the best muffins I have ever had!! I made them exactly like the recipe said and they were awesome! Extremely moist and my kids just ate them up!! I get the oh my gosh part it's the first thing I said when I tasted one!! Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

lisa marie
Rating: 2 stars
10/18/2010
I was excited to try these but was disappointed. They are not very moist. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Erin McDermott
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2006
These muffins were scrumptious. I added an extra cup of bananas & upped the vanilla to 1 tablespoon. I added 1/4 cup more flour & a few extra chocolate chips. They baked for about 7 minutes longer. They turned out wonderful. Great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(24)
KAR122
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2007
Good recipe. I followed the recipe almost exactly the way it was stated however, I did take the advice of the previous reviews and only added 1 cup of sugar. Also, I used 2 large sized, ripe bananas. The muffins turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Alyson
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2010
I made these in a hurry for a gathering of friends. I didn't have bananas or chocolate chips instead I substituted a can of peaches (drained and pureed in blender) and dried cranberries. They turned out incredibly moist and well set. I think this recipe is a great base recipe for muffins and you could add/substitute anything you want. Read More
Helpful
(10)
daviskr
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2012
This is my new go-to recipe for muffins. They tasted delicious! I made a batch of 24 and we ate some every morning for a week. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
RAVENSKIES1228
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2009
These were pretty good. A little dense but maybe because I added a bit too much banana (Had 3 that I just wanted to use up). Nice flavour though with the nuts AND chocolate. Keep in mind that these will not rise very much... I underfilled my first batch... Read More
Helpful
(9)
DLD
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2010
These are absolutely delicious! I didn't change a thing with the recipe (besides cutting it in half). I can certainly tell where the "Oh my Gosh" came from! Perfect amounts of banana and chocolate. Thank you Friendsfreak8518 for a lovely recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
MISSTREE
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2005
EZ! The detective and I agree...These are perfect for a back-to-school 'grab' before heading out the door. Of course our teenage boys are the grabbers! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Coldstream
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2007
These are great muffins. My toddlers adore them; we make them once a week. I was never a fan of banana muffins before but this has a nice mild banana flavor. I changed the recipe as follows: I use half whole wheat flour add about a cup of chopped walnuts and use only half a cup of mini chocolate chips. It's much lighter with mini chips and I can make lots more batches out of one bag this way. These muffins are a staple in our house. Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
