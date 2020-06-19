Oh My Gosh Muffins

Some of the best muffins I have ever had!! I made them exactly like the recipe said and they were awesome! Extremely moist and my kids just ate them up!! I get the oh my gosh part it's the first thing I said when I tasted one!!
These muffins were scrumptious. I added an extra cup of bananas & upped the vanilla to 1 tablespoon. I added 1/4 cup more flour & a few extra chocolate chips. They baked for about 7 minutes longer. They turned out wonderful. Great recipe.
Good recipe. I followed the recipe almost exactly the way it was stated however, I did take the advice of the previous reviews and only added 1 cup of sugar. Also, I used 2 large sized, ripe bananas. The muffins turned out great!
I made these in a hurry for a gathering of friends. I didn't have bananas or chocolate chips instead I substituted a can of peaches (drained and pureed in blender) and dried cranberries. They turned out incredibly moist and well set. I think this recipe is a great base recipe for muffins and you could add/substitute anything you want.
This is my new go-to recipe for muffins. They tasted delicious! I made a batch of 24 and we ate some every morning for a week. Thanks for a great recipe!
These were pretty good. A little dense but maybe because I added a bit too much banana (Had 3 that I just wanted to use up). Nice flavour though with the nuts AND chocolate. Keep in mind that these will not rise very much... I underfilled my first batch...
These are absolutely delicious! I didn't change a thing with the recipe (besides cutting it in half). I can certainly tell where the "Oh my Gosh" came from! Perfect amounts of banana and chocolate. Thank you Friendsfreak8518 for a lovely recipe!
EZ! The detective and I agree...These are perfect for a back-to-school 'grab' before heading out the door. Of course our teenage boys are the grabbers!
These are great muffins. My toddlers adore them; we make them once a week. I was never a fan of banana muffins before but this has a nice mild banana flavor. I changed the recipe as follows: I use half whole wheat flour add about a cup of chopped walnuts and use only half a cup of mini chocolate chips. It's much lighter with mini chips and I can make lots more batches out of one bag this way. These muffins are a staple in our house.
I was excited to try these but was disappointed. They are not very moist.