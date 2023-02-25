Recipes Main Dishes Stuffed Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipes Unstuffed Pepper Skillet Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This unstuffed pepper skillet is much easier to make than actual stuffed peppers but packs just as much flavor. A super satisfying and delicious dish. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Cook Time: 20 mins Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 8 ounces mini sweet peppers, sliced crosswise (about 10 peppers, mixed colors) 1 cup chopped yellow onion 1 pound lean ground sirloin (90/10) 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce ¼ cup water 3 tablespoons hot cherry pepper hoagie spread (such as Cento) ¾ teaspoon kosher salt 1 (8.8 ounce) package microwavable white rice (such as Uncle Ben’s), crumbled 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or flat-leaf parsley Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add beef and cook, stirring to crumble, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Season with garlic and Italian seasoning and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, water, hoagie spread, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in rice until coated evenly with sauce. Cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer, and cook until rice and vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes, stirring once halfway through to prevent sticking. Uncover, remove from heat, and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Re-cover and let sit until cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve hot sprinkled with basil or parsley. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 513 Calories 13g Fat 64g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 513 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 70mg 23% Sodium 1046mg 45% Total Carbohydrate 64g 23% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 32g Potassium 541mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Unstuffed Pepper Skillet