Unstuffed Pepper Skillet

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This unstuffed pepper skillet is much easier to make than actual stuffed peppers but packs just as much flavor. A super satisfying and delicious dish.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023
Overhead view of unstuffed pepper skillet.
Cook Time:
20 mins
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 8 ounces mini sweet peppers, sliced crosswise (about 10 peppers, mixed colors)

  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion

  • 1 pound lean ground sirloin (90/10)

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

  • 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

  • ¼ cup water

  • 3 tablespoons hot cherry pepper hoagie spread (such as Cento)

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 (8.8 ounce) package microwavable white rice (such as Uncle Ben’s), crumbled

  • 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add beef and cook, stirring to crumble, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Season with garlic and Italian seasoning and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, water, hoagie spread, and salt.

  2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir in rice until coated evenly with sauce. Cover, reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer, and cook until rice and vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes, stirring once halfway through to prevent sticking.

  3. Uncover, remove from heat, and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Re-cover and let sit until cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve hot sprinkled with basil or parsley.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

513 Calories
13g Fat
64g Carbs
32g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 513
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 70mg 23%
Sodium 1046mg 45%
Total Carbohydrate 64g 23%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Protein 32g
Potassium 541mg 12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
a close up view of an orange, yellow, and red stuffed bell peppers on a single plate.
Stuffed Peppers
2,019 Ratings
close up view of green, yellow and red Sweet Pepper in a white bowl
Bob's Sweet Pepper Skillet
11 Ratings
Stuffed Red Peppers
22 Ratings
close up view Stuffed red and yellow Peppers garnished with cheese in a white baking dish
Di's Stuffed Green Peppers
98 Ratings
close up view of a Loaded Breakfast Skillet in a cast iron skillet on a stove
Loaded Breakfast Skillet
83 Ratings
close up view of Impossible Stuffed Green, red and yellow Peppers with black beans, tomatoes and spinach on a plate
Impossible Stuffed Peppers
14 Ratings
high angle view looking down into a large pot of unstuffed cabbage rolls
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
1,590 Ratings
Homestyle Stuffed Peppers
135 Ratings
close up view of an Italian Chicken Skillet with spinach, pasta and tomatoes on a white plate
Italian Chicken Skillet
596 Ratings
Zucchini and Ground Beef Skillet
35 Ratings
close up view of a Buffalo Chicken Skillet with melted cheese, served with white rice and garnished with fresh herbs, on a white plate
Buffalo Chicken Skillet
46 Ratings
close up view of Chorizo Stuffed Bell Peppers in a glass baking dish
Chorizo Stuffed Bell Peppers
264 Ratings
Chicken, asparagus, and mushrooms, over white rice on a yellow plate
Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet
403 Ratings
high angle looking at a baking dish of four baked stuffed peppers
Baked Stuffed Peppers
121 Ratings
Chicken and Tortellini Pesto Skillet
12 Ratings
low angle looking at two stuffed peppers on a plate
Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers
57 Ratings