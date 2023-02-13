Recipes Desserts Cookies S'mores Cookies Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This copycat recipe for Girl Scout S'mores Cookies can be frosted in different ways - try covering them with chocolate or marshmallow icing, or half and half, or just leave them plain. By Colleen Weeden Published on February 13, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 7 mins Chill Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 37 mins Servings: 36 Yield: 36 s'mores cookies Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ⅓ cup milk ¼ cup honey 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 2 cups all-purpose flour ¾ cup packed brown sugar ½ cup whole-wheat flour 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup cold butter Marshmallow Icing: ½ (7 ounce) jar marshmallow creme 1 cup powdered sugar 2 tablespoons butter, softened 3 tablespoons milk, or more as needed Chocolate Icing: 12 ounces milk chocolate, chopped 2 teaspoons vegetable shortening Directions Stir together 1/3 cup milk, honey, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. In a large bowl, stir together all-purpose flour, brown sugar, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, and salt. Cut in 1/2 cup cold butter, using a pastry blender, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk mixture just until combined. If needed, knead gently to form a ball. Divide dough into fourths. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and chill until easy to handle, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion of dough into a 6-inch square. Cut into 2-inch squares. Arrange 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Prick with a fork. Bake until edges are firm, 7 to 9 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough. For marshmallow icing, stir together marshmallow creme, powdered sugar, and 2 Tablespoons butter in a bowl. Stir in enough milk to reach dipping consistency. Dip cookies into icing, allowing excess to drip off. Arrange on wire racks set over wax paper; let stand until set. For chocolate icing, microwave chocolate and shortening in a small bowl, stirring twice, until smooth, about 90 seconds. Spoon about 1 tablespoon melted chocolate over each cookie to coat. Let stand on a wire rack set over wax paper until set. Cook's Note: To store layer cookies between wax paper in an airtight container. Chill up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 167 Calories 7g Fat 24g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 36 Calories 167 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 21% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Sodium 75mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 63mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of S'mores Cookies