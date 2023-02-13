S'mores Cookies

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This copycat recipe for Girl Scout S'mores Cookies can be frosted in different ways - try covering them with chocolate or marshmallow icing, or half and half, or just leave them plain.

By Colleen Weeden
Published on February 13, 2023
Smores cookies on plate with different icings
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
7 mins
Chill Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 37 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 s'mores cookies
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • cup milk

  • ¼ cup honey

  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar

  • ½ cup whole-wheat flour

  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ cup cold butter

Marshmallow Icing:

  • ½ (7 ounce) jar marshmallow creme

  • 1 cup powdered sugar

  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened

  • 3 tablespoons milk, or more as needed

Chocolate Icing:

  • 12 ounces milk chocolate, chopped

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable shortening

Directions

  1. Stir together 1/3 cup milk, honey, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. In a large bowl, stir together all-purpose flour, brown sugar, whole-wheat flour, baking soda, and salt. Cut in 1/2 cup cold butter, using a pastry blender, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk mixture just until combined. If needed, knead gently to form a ball. Divide dough into fourths. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and chill until easy to handle, about 1 hour.

  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  3. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion of dough into a 6-inch square. Cut into 2-inch squares. Arrange 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Prick with a fork. Bake until edges are firm, 7 to 9 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough.

  4. For marshmallow icing, stir together marshmallow creme, powdered sugar, and 2 Tablespoons butter in a bowl. Stir in enough milk to reach dipping consistency. Dip cookies into icing, allowing excess to drip off. Arrange on wire racks set over wax paper; let stand until set.

  5. For chocolate icing, microwave chocolate and shortening in a small bowl, stirring twice, until smooth, about 90 seconds. Spoon about 1 tablespoon melted chocolate over each cookie to coat. Let stand on a wire rack set over wax paper until set.

Cook's Note:

To store layer cookies between wax paper in an airtight container. Chill up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

167 Calories
7g Fat
24g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 36
Calories 167
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 4g 21%
Cholesterol 13mg 4%
Sodium 75mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 2g
Potassium 63mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Chocolate S'mores Cookies with Graham Crackers
2 Ratings
close up view of chocolate coated Thin Mint Cookies on a green and silver plate
Thin Mint Cookies
92 Ratings
close up view of Hedgehog Cookies on a baking sheet
Hedgehog Cookies
51 Ratings
stack of Italian knot cookies with sprinkles
Italian Knot Cookies
1 Rating
close up view of Peppermint Holiday Cookies on a baking sheet
Peppermint Holiday Cookies
76 Ratings
mid angle looking at a plate of homemade fudge stripe cookies
Fudge Stripe Cookies
4 Ratings
close up view of Red Velvet Cookies with icing on a white plate
Red Velvet Cookies
89 Ratings
an overhead view of perfectly decorated gingerbread people cookies.
Best Gingerbread Men Cookies
378 Ratings
close up view of Gingerbread Men Cookies garnished with white icing, on a maroon platter
McCormick® Gingerbread Men Cookies
513 Ratings
Watermelon Cookie
32 Ratings
snowflake cookies
Snowflake Cookies
19 Ratings
looking down at two plates of swirled citrus butter cookies
Swirled Citrus Butter Cookies
3 Ratings
Mint Cookie Cookies
8 Ratings
Aunt Sally Cookies
18 Ratings
Chinese Cookies
54 Ratings
close up view of a stack of Rainbow Cookies on a paper towel
Rainbow Cookies
330 Ratings