Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Greens Kale Sauteed Lacinato Kale Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Lacinato kale, also called dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale, has a milder and less bitter flavor than the curly variety. This nutritious side dish is not only simple, it pairs well with most any protein. Recipe by France C Published on February 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 16 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 bunch Kale, raw 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 2 tablespoons water 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar salt to taste Directions Cut along both sides of kale ribs and discard. Stack kale leaves and slice crosswise into ribbons. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic and crushed red pepper until fragrant, 20 to 30 seconds. Add kale; toss and saute for 3 minutes. Add water and continue cooking until kale is just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes more. Drizzle with red wine vinegar and season with salt. Toss and serve. Cook's Note: You can use lemon juice instead of red wine vinegar. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 90 Calories 4g Fat 12g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 90 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 49mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 4g Potassium 515mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sauteed Lacinato Kale