Sauteed Lacinato Kale

Lacinato kale, also called dinosaur kale or Tuscan kale, has a milder and less bitter flavor than the curly variety. This nutritious side dish is not only simple, it pairs well with most any protein.

Recipe by France C
Published on February 9, 2023
Sauteed Lacinato Kale in skillet
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
16 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 bunch Kale, raw

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

  • salt to taste

Directions

  1. Cut along both sides of kale ribs and discard. Stack kale leaves and slice crosswise into ribbons.

  2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic and crushed red pepper until fragrant, 20 to 30 seconds. Add kale; toss and saute for 3 minutes. Add water and continue cooking until kale is just wilted, 2 to 3 minutes more.

  3. Drizzle with red wine vinegar and season with salt. Toss and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use lemon juice instead of red wine vinegar.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

90 Calories
4g Fat
12g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 90
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 49mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 4g
Potassium 515mg 11%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

