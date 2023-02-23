Appetizers and Snacks Dips and Spreads Recipes Cheese Dips and Spreads Recipes Hot Cheese Dip Recipes Microwave Queso Fundido Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This queso fundido is done in the microwave for a quick snack or appetizer. Serve with chips or warm flour tortillas. Recipe by Yoly Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 6 ounces fresh Mexican chorizo 1 ½ cups shredded Oaxaca cheese Directions Remove casing from chorizo and place in a deep microwave safe bowl. Cover with paper towels and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring and recovering every 1 minute until fully cooked. In another bowl, place 3/4 cup cheese and microwave until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with half of the chorizo and the remaining cheese. Microwave again until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with remaining chorizo and serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 344 Calories 28g Fat 2g Carbs 20g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 344 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 14g 69% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Sodium 803mg 35% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Protein 20g Potassium 206mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Microwave Queso Fundido