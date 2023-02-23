Microwave Queso Fundido

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This queso fundido is done in the microwave for a quick snack or appetizer. Serve with chips or warm flour tortillas.

Recipe by Yoly
Published on February 23, 2023
queso fundido with chips
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces fresh Mexican chorizo

  • 1 ½ cups shredded Oaxaca cheese

Directions

  1. Remove casing from chorizo and place in a deep microwave safe bowl. Cover with paper towels and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring and recovering every 1 minute until fully cooked.

  2. In another bowl, place 3/4 cup cheese and microwave until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Top with half of the chorizo and the remaining cheese. Microwave again until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes.

  3. Top with remaining chorizo and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

344 Calories
28g Fat
2g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 344
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 14g 69%
Cholesterol 82mg 27%
Sodium 803mg 35%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Protein 20g
Potassium 206mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
looking down at a skillet of chorizo fundido with some chips around it
Chorizo Fundido
21 Ratings
Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce
Best White Queso
236 Ratings
close up on a bowl of easy microwave rice
Microwave Rice
Chorizo queso dip topped with fresh chilies and served with a basket of chips and a few margaritas
Chorizo Queso Dip
33 Ratings
high angle looking at a place of tortilla chips, topped with chicken nacho dip
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
857 Ratings
Nacho Cheese Sauce
680 Ratings
close up view of Queso Dip garnished with tomatoes and green onions in a blue bowl, served with tortilla chips
Chef John's Queso Dip
29 Ratings
Best Cheese Dip
11 Ratings
close up view of Tacos Green Chile Queso garnished with fresh herbs and a tortilla chip in a glass bowl
Torchy's Tacos Green Chile Queso
10 Ratings
Arepas de Queso
5 Ratings
Dos Queso Dip
61 Ratings
Instant Pot (R) Italian-Style Sausage-Queso Dip
18 Best Queso Recipes to Make at Home
looking at two microwave baked apples on a plate
Microwave Baked Apples
156 Ratings
a small glass bowl of cheese dip
Queso Dip
116 Ratings
Ree Drummond's Queso Fundido
3 Ratings
close up on a casserole dish of chicken bacon ranch dip with a scoop being taken out
Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip