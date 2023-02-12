Latin American Mexican Main Dishes Burrito Recipes Chicken Fajita Burrito Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This recipe takes the best of fajitas and burritos and combines them for one tasty food fusion! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 12, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Marinate Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 40 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 10 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips ½ onion, cut into strips 5 ounces multi-colored bell pepper strips 2 tablespoons vegetable oil ½ lime, juiced 2 tablespoons fajita seasoning 4 (12 inch) flour tortillas 1 cup refried beans, warmed ⅔ cup shredded Cheddar cheese 1 ½ cups cooked Mexican rice ¼ cup sour cream ⅓ cup guacamole Directions Place chicken, onion, bell pepper, oil, lime juice, and fajita seasoning in a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and squeeze to ensure all ingredients are combined and well-coated; place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with foil. Spread fajita mixture onto sheet pan in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken strips should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Wrap tortillas in a damp paper towel, and warm in the microwave until soft and pliable, about 30 seconds. To assemble burritos, spread 1/4 of each of the refried beans, cheese, rice, fajita mixture, sour cream, and guacamole in a line across the middle of each tortilla. Fold opposing sides of the tortilla in, overlapping the filling. Roll the bottom edge up tightly around the filling, then roll the burrito away from you, keeping the sides folded in. Cook's Note: Feel free to use frozen fajita vegetables. Allow vegetables to thaw before adding to marinade. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 792 Calories 29g Fat 95g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 792 % Daily Value * Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 10g 51% Cholesterol 72mg 24% Sodium 1318mg 57% Total Carbohydrate 95g 34% Dietary Fiber 9g 32% Protein 37g Potassium 771mg 16% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chicken Fajita Burrito