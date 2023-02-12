Chicken Fajita Burrito

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

This recipe takes the best of fajitas and burritos and combines them for one tasty food fusion!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 12, 2023
chicken fajita burrito halved on a plate
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
25 mins
Marinate Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

  • ½ onion, cut into strips

  • 5 ounces multi-colored bell pepper strips

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

  • ½ lime, juiced

  • 2 tablespoons fajita seasoning

  • 4 (12 inch) flour tortillas

  • 1 cup refried beans, warmed

  • cup shredded Cheddar cheese

  • 1 ½ cups cooked Mexican rice

  • ¼ cup sour cream

  • cup guacamole

Directions

  1. Place chicken, onion, bell pepper, oil, lime juice, and fajita seasoning in a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and squeeze to ensure all ingredients are combined and well-coated; place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours.

  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with foil. Spread fajita mixture onto sheet pan in a single layer.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken strips should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  4. Wrap tortillas in a damp paper towel, and warm in the microwave until soft and pliable, about 30 seconds. To assemble burritos, spread 1/4 of each of the refried beans, cheese, rice, fajita mixture, sour cream, and guacamole in a line across the middle of each tortilla.

  5. Fold opposing sides of the tortilla in, overlapping the filling. Roll the bottom edge up tightly around the filling, then roll the burrito away from you, keeping the sides folded in.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use frozen fajita vegetables. Allow vegetables to thaw before adding to marinade.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

792 Calories
29g Fat
95g Carbs
37g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 792
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 29g 37%
Saturated Fat 10g 51%
Cholesterol 72mg 24%
Sodium 1318mg 57%
Total Carbohydrate 95g 34%
Dietary Fiber 9g 32%
Protein 37g
Potassium 771mg 16%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
391 Ratings
Wet Burrito
94 Ratings
close up on two black bean burritos resting on top another
Delicious Black Bean Burritos
2,251 Ratings
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
1 Rating
Fiesta Chicken Burritos
26 Ratings
looking down at a large plate of grilled chicken fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
4 Ratings
Breakfast Burrito on a yellow plate cut in half so you can see all the tasty insides.
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos
3 Ratings
close up view of a Shrimp Burritos, with cherry tomatoes and baby carrots in the background
Shrimp Burritos
205 Ratings
close up view of a Smothered Burrito topped with cheese on a black plate
Smothered Burritos
43 Ratings
close up on three tortillas topped with chicken al pastor
Chicken Al Pastor
1 Rating
close up view of Marinated Chicken Breasts on a white plate
Perfect Marinated Chicken Breasts
40 Ratings
Chicken on a Stick
36 Ratings
close up view of chicken coated with Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade on a grill
Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade
246 Ratings
close up view of Sweet Pork tacos with tomatoes, onions and herbs
Sweet Pork for Burritos
127 Ratings
Easy Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
471 Ratings
close up view of Grilled Pork Tacos al Pastor with cabbage and jalapeno slices on a plate
Grilled Pork Tacos al Pastor
20 Ratings