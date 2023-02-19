Crescent Roll Pretzels

A fun recipe to make. Homemade pretzels made with refrigerated crescent dough.

Recipe by Yoly
Published on February 19, 2023
close up of pretzel
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
14 mins
Total Time:
29 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pretzels
Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough (such as Pillsbury®

  • 8 cups water

  • 3 tablespoons baking soda

  • 1 small egg

  • 1 tablespoon water

  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted

  • ¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

  2. Combine 8 cups water and baking soda in a large pot and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat and keep water at a simmer.

  3. Start at the large end and roll each crescent roll triangle into a large rope, about 12 inches long. Form rope into the shape of a pretzel.

  4. Using a spider strainer, lower 1 pretzel at a time into the simmering water for 7 to 8 seconds. Place pretzels on parchment lined baking sheet. Combine egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush each pretzel with egg mixture.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.

  6. Remove from oven. Brush each pretzel with melted butter and sprinkle with coarse salt while still hot.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

129 Calories
8g Fat
11g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 129
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 21mg 7%
Sodium 1625mg 71%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Protein 3g
Potassium 9mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

