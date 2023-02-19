Recipes Bread Yeast Bread Recipes Pretzel Recipes Crescent Roll Pretzels Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A fun recipe to make. Homemade pretzels made with refrigerated crescent dough. Recipe by Yoly Published on February 19, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 14 mins Total Time: 29 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 pretzels Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough (such as Pillsbury® 8 cups water 3 tablespoons baking soda 1 small egg 1 tablespoon water 1 tablespoon butter, melted ¼ teaspoon coarse salt Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Combine 8 cups water and baking soda in a large pot and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat and keep water at a simmer. Start at the large end and roll each crescent roll triangle into a large rope, about 12 inches long. Form rope into the shape of a pretzel. Using a spider strainer, lower 1 pretzel at a time into the simmering water for 7 to 8 seconds. Place pretzels on parchment lined baking sheet. Combine egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush each pretzel with egg mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven. Brush each pretzel with melted butter and sprinkle with coarse salt while still hot. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 129 Calories 8g Fat 11g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 129 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Cholesterol 21mg 7% Sodium 1625mg 71% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Protein 3g Potassium 9mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Crescent Roll Pretzels