Air Fryer Copycat Nacho Fries

Nacho fries may be on the Taco Bells menu one minute... gone the next, so I created an at-home version AND did it using the air fryer. If you are still inclined to deep-fry, double the amount of seasoning as most will get lost in the hot oil.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on February 16, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
13 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon paprika

  • ¼ teaspoon chili powder, or more to taste

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon onion powder

  • teaspoon garlic powder

  • 8 ounces frozen French fries (such as Ore-Ida®)

  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

  • ½ (15 ounce) jar nacho Cheddar cheese sauce (such as Rico's®)

Directions

  1. Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  2. Stir paprika, chili powder, salt, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a small bowl.

  3. Pour fries into a large bowl. Drizzle vegetable oil over the fries; toss to coat. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over fries; toss until evenly coated.

  4. Place seasoned fries in the basket of the preheated air fryer. Cook for 10 minutes. Shake the basket and cook until crisp; about 3 minutes more.

  5. Meanwhile, heat cheese sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat. Serve as a dipping sauce for the fries.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

360 Calories
20g Fat
41g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 360
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 20g 25%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 9mg 3%
Sodium 1534mg 67%
Total Carbohydrate 41g 15%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Protein 5g
Potassium 493mg 10%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

