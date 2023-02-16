Recipes Side Dish Fries Recipes French Fries Recipes Air Fryer Copycat Nacho Fries Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Nacho fries may be on the Taco Bells menu one minute... gone the next, so I created an at-home version AND did it using the air fryer. If you are still inclined to deep-fry, double the amount of seasoning as most will get lost in the hot oil. Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Published on February 16, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 13 mins Total Time: 18 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 teaspoon paprika ¼ teaspoon chili powder, or more to taste ¼ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon onion powder ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder 8 ounces frozen French fries (such as Ore-Ida®) 1 teaspoon vegetable oil ½ (15 ounce) jar nacho Cheddar cheese sauce (such as Rico's®) Directions Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions. Stir paprika, chili powder, salt, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a small bowl. Pour fries into a large bowl. Drizzle vegetable oil over the fries; toss to coat. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over fries; toss until evenly coated. Place seasoned fries in the basket of the preheated air fryer. Cook for 10 minutes. Shake the basket and cook until crisp; about 3 minutes more. Meanwhile, heat cheese sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat. Serve as a dipping sauce for the fries. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 360 Calories 20g Fat 41g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 360 % Daily Value * Total Fat 20g 25% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 9mg 3% Sodium 1534mg 67% Total Carbohydrate 41g 15% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Protein 5g Potassium 493mg 10% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Copycat Nacho Fries