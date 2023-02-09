Loaded Pizza Bread

This Super Bowl party favorite is not just another French bread pizza. It's like a dip meets pizza in the perfect package. A great appetizer or you could pair it with a salad for an easy weeknight dinner that the family will love. 

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Bake Time:
25 mins
Stand Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (12 ounce) loaf French bread

  • 1 (8 ounce) container garlic and herb cream cheese, softened

  • cup grated Parmesan cheese

  • 2 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

  • 1 pound cooked, crumbled Italian sausage

  • 1 (14 ounce) jar pizza sauce

  • 10 mini pepperoni slices, or to taste

  • 2 tablespoons sliced black olives, or to taste

  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley or basil (Optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  2. Slice bread in half lengthwise and scoop out some of the center of the loaf and reserve for another use such as making breadcrumbs. Set loaf halves aside.

  3. Combine herbed cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and 1 cup mozzarella cheese in a bowl and stir until well combined. Divide cheese mixture between the two bread halves and spread in an even layer. Top evenly with cooked sausage. Divide sauce among each half, lightly spreading it to cover the sausage. Top with mini pepperoni, olives, and remaining cheese.

  4. Wrap each loaf halve completely in foil, keeping the top slightly loose so it doesn't stick to the cheese.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven until the cheeses are gooey and melted and the bread is golden and toasted, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the foil and let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh parsley or basil and cut loaves in 2 inch thick slices.

    pizza bread with pepperoni, cheese, and olives
    Meredith Food Studie

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

371 Calories
21g Fat
26g Carbs
18g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 371
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 21g 26%
Saturated Fat 11g 56%
Cholesterol 57mg 19%
Sodium 1105mg 48%
Total Carbohydrate 26g 10%
Dietary Fiber 2g 5%
Protein 18g
Potassium 197mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

