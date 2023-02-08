More Meal Ideas Mini Foods Main Dishes Slider Recipes BBQ Meatball Sliders Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These BBQ meatball sliders on Hawaiian rolls that will be the hit of the party! Hearty and full of flavor, this is the perfect heavy starter for a Super Bowl party. You can easily double or triple the recipe. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 30 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 12 sliders Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 frozen 1-inch party meatballs 1 (18 ounce) bottle BBQ sauce 1 (12 count) package Hawaiian bread rolls 3 tablespoons butter, melted, divided 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese 12 dill pickle slices ½ cup crispy onion strips 3 tablespoons sliced green onions Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine meatballs and barbecue sauce in a small sauce pan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes or until the meatballs are heated through. Slice rolls in half lengthwise, leaving the rolls connected to one another. Brush some butter to make a light coating on the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish and place the bottom half of the rolls in the dish, with the cut side facing up. Set remaining butter aside. Spoon out some of the bbq sauce from the sauce pan and spread lightly over the bread. Combine Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl and sprinkle 1/2 of cheese mixture over the sauce. Top with pickles and sprinkle evenly with onion strips. Use a 1-inch cookie cutter, or a small knife, to cut a small 1 inch hole into the tops of each roll. Place top half of rolls over the onion strips. Stir garlic powder into remaining melted butter and brush the mixture over the rolls, allowing any excess to drip into the cut out spaces. Spoon one meatball and about 1 teaspoon of sauce into the holes on each roll. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted throughout, uncovering halfway through, for about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions. Meredith Test Kitchen I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 484 Calories 12g Fat 62g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 484 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 10g 51% Cholesterol 63mg 21% Sodium 929mg 40% Total Carbohydrate 62g 22% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 19g Potassium 111mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of BBQ Meatball Sliders