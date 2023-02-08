Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Combine meatballs and barbecue sauce in a small sauce pan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes or until the meatballs are heated through.

Slice rolls in half lengthwise, leaving the rolls connected to one another. Brush some butter to make a light coating on the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish and place the bottom half of the rolls in the dish, with the cut side facing up. Set remaining butter aside. Spoon out some of the bbq sauce from the sauce pan and spread lightly over the bread.

Combine Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl and sprinkle 1/2 of cheese mixture over the sauce. Top with pickles and sprinkle evenly with onion strips.

Use a 1-inch cookie cutter, or a small knife, to cut a small 1 inch hole into the tops of each roll. Place top half of rolls over the onion strips. Stir garlic powder into remaining melted butter and brush the mixture over the rolls, allowing any excess to drip into the cut out spaces. Spoon one meatball and about 1 teaspoon of sauce into the holes on each roll. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.