BBQ Meatball Sliders

These BBQ meatball sliders on Hawaiian rolls that will be the hit of the party!  Hearty and full of flavor, this is the perfect heavy starter for a Super Bowl party.  You can easily double or triple the recipe.

Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Published on February 8, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 sliders
Ingredients

  • 12 frozen 1-inch party meatballs

  • 1 (18 ounce) bottle BBQ sauce

  • 1 (12 count) package Hawaiian bread rolls

  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted, divided

  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

  • 12 dill pickle slices

  • ½ cup crispy onion strips

  • 3 tablespoons sliced green onions

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  2. Combine meatballs and barbecue sauce in a small sauce pan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes or until the meatballs are heated through.

  3. Slice rolls in half lengthwise, leaving the rolls connected to one another. Brush some butter to make a light coating on the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish and place the bottom half of the rolls in the dish, with the cut side facing up. Set remaining butter aside. Spoon out some of the bbq sauce from the sauce pan and spread lightly over the bread.

  4. Combine Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl and sprinkle 1/2 of cheese mixture over the sauce. Top with pickles and sprinkle evenly with onion strips.

  5. Use a 1-inch cookie cutter, or a small knife, to cut a small 1 inch hole into the tops of each roll. Place top half of rolls over the onion strips. Stir garlic powder into remaining melted butter and brush the mixture over the rolls, allowing any excess to drip into the cut out spaces. Spoon one meatball and about 1 teaspoon of sauce into the holes on each roll. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

  6. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted throughout, uncovering halfway through, for about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

484 Calories
12g Fat
62g Carbs
19g Protein
