Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

Season beef with dry rub, and double wrap in foil. Place on a sheet pan or in a baking dish, seam side up.

Roast in the preheated oven for 2 1/2 hours.

Let rest for 1 hour. Unwrap and transfer to a cutting board. Reserve all juices. Cut into 1-inch cubes and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add cooking juices, more dry rub if desired, and bbq sauce. Mix well, wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

Transfer into a shallow baking dish and brush generously with bbq sauce.

Roast in the preheated oven until meat starts to char around the edges, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and brush again with bbq sauce.

Reduce oven temperature to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).