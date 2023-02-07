Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Beef Kansas City Style "Burnt Ends" Philly Cheesesteak Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A twist on a Philly Cheesesteak featuring Kansas City style "burnt ends" barbecue and traditional cheesesteak toppings like sauteed onions, pickled peppers, and cheese whiz. By Chef John Published on February 7, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 5 hrs Refrigerate Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 13 hrs 10 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 ½ pounds beef chuck roast (should be very well-marbled) 3 tablespoons barbecue dry rub ½ cup Kansas City style BBQ sauce 4 sandwich or hoagie rolls 1 (8 ounce) container cheese whiz, or sliced cheese as needed ⅔ cup sautéed onions ⅔ cup chopped jarred pickled peppers 2 tablespoons sliced green onions Directions Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Season beef with dry rub, and double wrap in foil. Place on a sheet pan or in a baking dish, seam side up. Roast in the preheated oven for 2 1/2 hours. Let rest for 1 hour. Unwrap and transfer to a cutting board. Reserve all juices. Cut into 1-inch cubes and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add cooking juices, more dry rub if desired, and bbq sauce. Mix well, wrap, and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Transfer into a shallow baking dish and brush generously with bbq sauce. Roast in the preheated oven until meat starts to char around the edges, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and brush again with bbq sauce. Reduce oven temperature to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Roast until the "burnt ends" are as tender as you want, about 1 1/2 hours more. Transfer the "burnt ends" onto the rolls, and finish with cheese whiz, onions, peppers, and green onions. Chef John Cook's Notes: Rolls can be brushed with rendered fat from the roasting pan, and toasted in a 350 F oven for 7-10 minutes if so desired. If you like to use homemade ingredients try my All-American Barbecue Sauce and Chef John's All-Purpose Steak Ruby and Barbecue Dry Rub for this recipe. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1582 Calories 99g Fat 81g Carbs 87g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 1582 % Daily Value * Total Fat 99g 127% Saturated Fat 41g 206% Cholesterol 328mg 109% Sodium 3212mg 140% Total Carbohydrate 81g 29% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 87g Potassium 1511mg 32% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Kansas City Style "Burnt Ends" Philly Cheesesteak