Combine hot sauce, butter, and honey in a large bowl, and whisk until well combined. Add cauliflower florets and stir until well coated.

Combine flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, seasoning salt, and paprika in a separate bowl, stirring well. Gradually sprinkle the flour mixture over the cauliflower florets, tossing until all florets are coated.

Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees F (195 degrees C). Spray the fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner.

Transfer cauliflower florets to the air fryer basket in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the basket, so they'll crisp up and not turn soggy.

Air fry for 10 to 15 minutes, shaking the basket several times until the florets are lightly browned. They should be crispy, but not overcooked or mushy. You may have to cook in batches depending on the size of your air fryer. Time may vary depending on the size and brand of your air fryer.