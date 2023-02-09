Fruits and Vegetables Vegetables Cauliflower Fried Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These cauliflower florets are the ideal way to get your veggies, but not sacrifice that saucy flavor you love with buffalo wings. We always serve this with celery and carrot sticks and this blue cheese dressing from this site for the dipping sauce. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup Buffalo wing sauce (such as Frank's®) 1 tablespoon butter, melted 1 teaspoon honey 1 (2 pound) cauliflower, broken into florets ¼ cup all-purpose flour ¼ cup cornstarch 1 teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon seasoned salt (such as LAWRY'S®) ¼ teaspoon paprika drizzle of buffalo wing sauce (optional) Directions Combine hot sauce, butter, and honey in a large bowl, and whisk until well combined. Add cauliflower florets and stir until well coated. Combine flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, seasoning salt, and paprika in a separate bowl, stirring well. Gradually sprinkle the flour mixture over the cauliflower florets, tossing until all florets are coated. Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees F (195 degrees C). Spray the fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner. Transfer cauliflower florets to the air fryer basket in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the basket, so they'll crisp up and not turn soggy. Air fry for 10 to 15 minutes, shaking the basket several times until the florets are lightly browned. They should be crispy, but not overcooked or mushy. You may have to cook in batches depending on the size of your air fryer. Time may vary depending on the size and brand of your air fryer. Give the cauliflower a light drizzle of buffalo wing sauce when they come out of the air fryer, if desired. Serve with your choice of a creamy dipping sauce. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 180 Calories 4g Fat 33g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 180 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 1034mg 45% Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 6g 22% Protein 7g Potassium 712mg 15% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower