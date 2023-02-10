Recipes Ingredients Whole Grain Recipes Spinach and Artichoke Farro Bowl with Chicken and Mushrooms Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This spinach and artichoke grain bowl gets extra heft from the addition of chicken and mushrooms, plus a nice tangy zip from marinated artichoke hearts. Recipe by Kim Published on February 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 30 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup pearled farro, rinsed and drained 2 cups water, or as needed to cover 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch strips 1 large onion, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 (16 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth 4 cups baby spinach leaves 1 ½ cups marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese ½ cup plain Greek yogurt 4 ounces cream cheese 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Combine farro and enough water to cover in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain excess liquid. Meanwhile, whisk together flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a Dutch oven. Dredge chicken strips in flour mixture, and tap off excess. Working in batches if necessary, fry chicken in the Dutch oven; cook, turning occasionally, until golden in color and juices run clear, about 8 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken from pan and set aside. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Stir in onion, garlic, and mushrooms; cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook until reduced slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to low; stir in spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add in artichoke hearts and cook another 2 minutes. Add Parmesan, yogurt, cream cheese, and Italian seasoning to the pan; cook and stir until thoroughly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. Return chicken to the pan; cook until heated through. Serve over cooked farro in a bowl. Cook's Note: You can use any grain in place of farro, if you wish. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 786 Calories 33g Fat 56g Carbs 73g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 786 % Daily Value * Total Fat 33g 42% Saturated Fat 12g 58% Cholesterol 178mg 59% Sodium 770mg 33% Total Carbohydrate 56g 20% Dietary Fiber 5g 17% Protein 73g Potassium 1449mg 31% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Spinach and Artichoke Farro Bowl with Chicken and Mushrooms