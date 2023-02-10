Combine farro and enough water to cover in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain excess liquid.

Meanwhile, whisk together flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a Dutch oven. Dredge chicken strips in flour mixture, and tap off excess. Working in batches if necessary, fry chicken in the Dutch oven; cook, turning occasionally, until golden in color and juices run clear, about 8 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Stir in onion, garlic, and mushrooms; cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook until reduced slightly, 3 to 4 minutes.

Reduce heat to low; stir in spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add in artichoke hearts and cook another 2 minutes.

Add Parmesan, yogurt, cream cheese, and Italian seasoning to the pan; cook and stir until thoroughly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.