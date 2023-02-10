Spinach and Artichoke Farro Bowl with Chicken and Mushrooms

This spinach and artichoke grain bowl gets extra heft from the addition of chicken and mushrooms, plus a nice tangy zip from marinated artichoke hearts.

Recipe by Kim
Published on February 10, 2023
spinach and artichoke farro bowl with chicken and mushrooms in white bowl
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 cup pearled farro, rinsed and drained

  • 2 cups water, or as needed to cover

  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch strips

  • 1 large onion, finely chopped

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 (16 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms

  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

  • 4 cups baby spinach leaves

  • 1 ½ cups marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt

  • 4 ounces cream cheese

  • 1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Combine farro and enough water to cover in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain excess liquid.

  2. Meanwhile, whisk together flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

  3. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat in a Dutch oven. Dredge chicken strips in flour mixture, and tap off excess. Working in batches if necessary, fry chicken in the Dutch oven; cook, turning occasionally, until golden in color and juices run clear, about 8 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the center should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

  4. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Stir in onion, garlic, and mushrooms; cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook until reduced slightly, 3 to 4 minutes.

  5. Reduce heat to low; stir in spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add in artichoke hearts and cook another 2 minutes.

  6. Add Parmesan, yogurt, cream cheese, and Italian seasoning to the pan; cook and stir until thoroughly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

  7. Return chicken to the pan; cook until heated through. Serve over cooked farro in a bowl.

Cook's Note:

You can use any grain in place of farro, if you wish.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 786
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 33g 42%
Saturated Fat 12g 58%
Cholesterol 178mg 59%
Sodium 770mg 33%
Total Carbohydrate 56g 20%
Dietary Fiber 5g 17%
Protein 73g
Potassium 1449mg 31%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

