Snickerdoodle Bars

0 Photos

These easy-to-make snickerdoodle bars have all the charm of their namesake cookies, but without all the hassle of rolling out the dough. You want to keep a close eye on these bars while they bake, and take care to not overbake them.

Recipe by Kim
Published on February 12, 2023
stack of snickerdoodle bars
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Cool Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 snickerdoodle bars
Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

  • ½ cup white sugar

  • ¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

  • 1 large egg, at room temperature

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • ½ teaspoon cream of tartar

  • ½ teaspoon baking soda

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

  • teaspoon ground nutmeg

Topping:

  • 1 tablespoon white sugar

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line an 8x8-inch square pan with enough parchment paper to have overhang on all sides.

  2. Cream together butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and brown sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in egg and vanilla until thoroughly combined. Add in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and nutmeg, and mix until a dough just begins to form.

  3. Place dough into prepared pan. Using lightly floured hands, press dough firmly and evenly into the bottom of the pan.

  4. In a small bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon white sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over the dough.

  5. Place pan into the preheated oven, and bake just until the dough in the center of the pan feels barely set, 20 to 23 minutes. Do not over bake.

  6. Allow cookies to cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Cut into 16 bars.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

133 Calories
6g Fat
18g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 133
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 27mg 9%
Sodium 107mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 18g 7%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 2g
Potassium 38mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

