Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Pancake Recipes Cake Mix Birthday Cake Pancakes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos The well known funfetti cake mix gets turned into cake-for-breakfast with some simple swaps of ingredients. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ⅓ cup butter, melted and cooled ⅔ cup milk 2 large eggs 1 (15.25 ounce) package cake mix with candy bits (such as Pillsbury® Funfetti®) ½ cup whipped cream, or to taste (Optional) 2 teaspoons multicolored candy sprinkles, or to taste (Optional) Directions Whisk melted butter, milk, and eggs together in a large bowl; whisk in cupcake mix just until ingredients are moistened. It's okay if there are some lumps. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with whipped cream and sprinkles if desired. Cupcake mix I found this mix at the $1.25 store Bowl I used a glass measuring cup that holds 8 cups when assembling the pancake batter. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 622 Calories 28g Fat 86g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 622 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 15g 75% Cholesterol 137mg 46% Sodium 817mg 36% Total Carbohydrate 86g 31% Protein 9g Potassium 171mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Cake Mix Birthday Cake Pancakes