Cake Mix Birthday Cake Pancakes

The well known funfetti cake mix gets turned into cake-for-breakfast with some simple swaps of ingredients.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 22, 2023
single pancake with whipped cream and sprinkles on square white plate
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • cup butter, melted and cooled

  • cup milk

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 (15.25 ounce) package cake mix with candy bits (such as Pillsbury® Funfetti®)

  • ½ cup whipped cream, or to taste (Optional)

  • 2 teaspoons multicolored candy sprinkles, or to taste (Optional)

Directions

  1. Whisk melted butter, milk, and eggs together in a large bowl; whisk in cupcake mix just until ingredients are moistened. It's okay if there are some lumps.

  2. Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

  3. Serve with whipped cream and sprinkles if desired.

Cupcake mix

I found this mix at the $1.25 store

Bowl

I used a glass measuring cup that holds 8 cups when assembling the pancake batter.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

622 Calories
28g Fat
86g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 622
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 15g 75%
Cholesterol 137mg 46%
Sodium 817mg 36%
Total Carbohydrate 86g 31%
Protein 9g
Potassium 171mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

