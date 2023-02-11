Recipes Bread Yeast Bread Recipes Pretzel Recipes Air Fryer Pretzel Crescent Rolls Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These air fried croissant pretzels made with refrigerated crescent roll dough are the perfect game day appetizer! Serve with a side of beer cheese dip! Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 quart water ¼ cup baking soda 1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough pretzel salt cooking spray Directions Place a large stock pot over high heat. Add water and bring to a boil over high heat. Meanwhile shape crescents into desired shape and preheat air fryer to 350° Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the air fryer basket with a fitted piece of parchment. Generously spray with cooking spray. Once water is boiling, carefully add baking soda (it WILL bubble up!). Lower crescent rolls into the brine with a spider strainer; boil for 5 seconds. Transfer onto the parchment paper in the air fryer basket. Sprinkle with salt. Air fry until crescent rolls are cooked through and golden, about 12 minutes. Serve immediately. Cook's Note: Not all air fryers operate alike. If you're concerned with the pretzels burning, you CAN follow the same steps and oven bake for 18 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees C (175 degrees C) but it won't have the crispy texture that comes from the air fryer, I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 110 Calories 6g Fat 11g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 110 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 8% Sodium 2090mg 91% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Protein 2g Potassium 1mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Air Fryer Pretzel Crescent Rolls