Air Fryer Pretzel Crescent Rolls

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

These air fried croissant pretzels made with refrigerated crescent roll dough are the perfect game day appetizer! Serve with a side of beer cheese dip!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 11, 2023
pretzel crescent rolls with dip
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 quart water

  • ¼ cup baking soda

  • 1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent roll dough

  • pretzel salt

  • cooking spray

Directions

  1. Place a large stock pot over high heat. Add water and bring to a boil over high heat.

  2. Meanwhile shape crescents into desired shape and preheat air fryer to 350°

  3. Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the air fryer basket with a fitted piece of parchment. Generously spray with cooking spray.

  4. Once water is boiling, carefully add baking soda (it WILL bubble up!). Lower crescent rolls into the brine with a spider strainer; boil for 5 seconds. Transfer onto the parchment paper in the air fryer basket. Sprinkle with salt.

  5. Air fry until crescent rolls are cooked through and golden, about 12 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

Not all air fryers operate alike. If you're concerned with the pretzels burning, you CAN follow the same steps and oven bake for 18 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees C (175 degrees C) but it won't have the crispy texture that comes from the air fryer,

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

110 Calories
6g Fat
11g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 110
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 2g 8%
Sodium 2090mg 91%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Protein 2g
Potassium 1mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Pretzel Bites
Air Fryer Pretzel Bites
2 Ratings
close up view of Golden Crescent Rolls in a red basket
Golden Crescent Rolls
405 Ratings
close up view of a piece of a Pizza Dough Pretzel on a white plate with sauce in a glass bowl with a spoon
Pizza Dough Pretzels
21 Ratings
close up view of Soft Pretzel Bites in a blue bowl
Soft Pretzel Bites
6 Ratings
latkes with apple sauce and sour cream
Air Fryer Latkes
4 Ratings
Air Fryer Pizza
Air Fryer Pizza
pretzel bites
Two-Ingredient Dough Air Fryer Pretzel Bites
2 Ratings
image
Bavarian Pretzels
5 Ratings
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
18 Ratings
close up view of Cornflake-Crusted Chicken Drumsticks with a potato and asparagus on a white plate
Cornflake-Crusted Chicken Drumsticks in the Air Fryer
10 Ratings
Air Fryer French Fries
45 Ratings
Gluten-Free Crescent Rolls
21 Ratings
close up view of Air Fryer Egg Rolls on a wooden board with sauce, fruit on a platter in the background
Air Fryer Egg Rolls
8 Ratings
Air Fryer Churros
22 Ratings
Air Fryer Balsamic-Glazed Chicken Wings
4 Ratings