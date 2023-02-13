Recipes Desserts Cookies Bar Cookie Recipes Mocha Cookie Bars Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These chocolaty cookie bars are somewhat of a cross between a brownie and a cookie, with a flavor reminiscent of Mexican hot chocolate. They're best if you err on the side of under- versus over-baking. Recipe by Kim Published on February 13, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 16 Yield: 16 mocha cookie bars Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon instant espresso powder 1 tablespoon strong brewed coffee 1 cup all-purpose flour ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder ½ teaspoon cream of tartar ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ cup unsalted butter, softened ½ cup white sugar ¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar 1 large egg, at room temperature 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Topping: 1 tablespoon white sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line an 8x8-inch square pan with enough parchment paper to have overhang on all sides. Stir espresso powder and coffee together in a small bowl until espresso powder is completely dissolved. Whisk flour, cocoa, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon together in a bowl; set aside. Beat butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer together until light and fluffy in a bowl. Beat in espresso mixture, egg, and vanilla until well combined. Stir in flour mixture; mix until a dough just begins to form. Press dough firmly and evenly into the prepared pan using lightly floured hands. Whisk 1 tablespoon white sugar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon together in a small bowl; sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over the dough. Bake in the preheated oven just until the dough in the center of the pan feels barely set, 20 to 23 minutes. Allow cookies to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Use the overhanging parchment to lift cookies out to a wire rack; cool completely before cutting into bars. Cook's Note: You can use hot water in place of brewed black coffee to dissolve the espresso powder. You can also add 1/2 cup chocolate chips to these, if desired. Simply fold them in before pouring the dough into the pan. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 130 Calories 6g Fat 17g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 130 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 27mg 9% Sodium 107mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 62mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mocha Cookie Bars