Copycat Pink Drink Be the first to rate & review! Starbucks lovers rejoice! Mock their famous "Pink Drink" in your own kitchen with this easy copycat recipe. Published on February 12, 2023 Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup water ¼ cup white grape juice or white cranberry juice 1 serving wild strawberry sugar-free drink mix (such as Crystal Light) 1 (2 g) bag hibiscus tea (such as Tazo Passion®) 2 ¼ cups refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk ice cubes, freeze-dried strawberries, or sliced fresh or frozen strawberries as garnish (optional) Directions Pour water, juice, and drink mix into a glass. Stir to dissolve. Add tea bag. Let stand for 5 minutes (it doesn't have to be hot). Remove and discard tea bag. Fill 2 tall glasses with ice. Add half the strawberry-tea mixture and half the coconut milk to each glass. Stir to combine. Stir in strawberries (if using). Nutrition Facts (per serving) 77 Calories 6g Fat 6g Carbs 1g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 77 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 7% Saturated Fat 6g 29% Sodium 21mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Protein 1g Potassium 12mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved