Copycat Pink Drink

Starbucks lovers rejoice! Mock their famous "Pink Drink" in your own kitchen with this easy copycat recipe.

Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.

Published on February 12, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings: 2
2
Ingredients

  • ½ cup water

  • ¼ cup white grape juice or white cranberry juice

  • 1 serving wild strawberry sugar-free drink mix (such as Crystal Light)

  • 1 (2 g) bag hibiscus tea (such as Tazo Passion®)

  • 2 ¼ cups refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk

  • ice cubes, freeze-dried strawberries, or sliced fresh or frozen strawberries as garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Pour water, juice, and drink mix into a glass. Stir to dissolve. Add tea bag. Let stand for 5 minutes (it doesn't have to be hot). Remove and discard tea bag.

  2. Fill 2 tall glasses with ice. Add half the strawberry-tea mixture and half the coconut milk to each glass. Stir to combine. Stir in strawberries (if using).

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

77 Calories
6g Fat
6g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 77
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 7%
Saturated Fat 6g 29%
Sodium 21mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Protein 1g
Potassium 12mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

