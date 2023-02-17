Munchable Donut Holes

These small donuts with vanilla glaze are irresistible. Add dried blueberries or cocoa powder to mix things up.

Juliana Hale
Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories.

Published on February 17, 2023
donut holes with dip on platter
Prep Time:
40 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 donut holes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups flour

  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 ¼ cups sugar

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

  • cup milk

  • ¼ cup butter, melted

  • vegetable oil for frying

Vanilla Glaze:

  • 3 cups powdered sugar

  • ½ cup melted butter

  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

  • teaspoon salt

  • 6 tablespoons hot water

Directions

  1. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In a large bowl, beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla with an electric mixer at medium speed until thick, about 3 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together milk and melted butter.

  2. Add flour mixture and milk mixture alternately to egg mixture, beating at low speed after each addition just until combined (stir in the last of the flour mixture, if needed). Chill dough, covered, until easy to handle, about 1 hour.

  3. Roll dough until 1/2-inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Cut donut holes using a 11/2-inch round cutter. Dip cutter into flour between cuts and reroll dough as needed. Set a wire rack inside a sheet pan.

  4. Pour oil to a depth of 21/2 to 3 inches in a 4-qt. pot or a deep-fat fryer. [You'll need about 2 qt. oil.] Heat to 365°F. (Use a frying thermometer to monitor temperature to keep it as close to 365°F as you can.)

  5. Working in batches of 5 to 6 donut holes, fry, turning once halfway through, until light and golden, about 2 minutes.

  6. Transfer donut holes to prepared rack. Let cool about 2 minutes.

  7. Whisk together powdered sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract and salt in a bowl to make the vanilla glaze. Whisk in hot water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency. If glaze thickens, stir in additional hot water, 1 teaspoon at a time.

  8. Coat donuts with vanilla glaze. Let stand until glaze is set, about 30 minutes.

Chocolate Munchable Donut Holes

Decrease flour to 3 1/2 cups. Add 2/3 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder to flour mixture in Step 1.

Blueberry Muchable Donut Holes

When stirring in final flour mixture in Step 2, add 1/2 cup coarsely crushed freeze-dried blueberries.

