Munchable Donut Holes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These small donuts with vanilla glaze are irresistible. Add dried blueberries or cocoa powder to mix things up. Prep Time: 40 mins Cook Time: 30 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Servings: 18 Yield: 18 donut holes Ingredients 4 cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 2 large eggs 1 ¼ cups sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla ⅔ cup milk ¼ cup butter, melted vegetable oil for frying Vanilla Glaze: 3 cups powdered sugar ½ cup melted butter 1 tablespoon vanilla extract ⅛ teaspoon salt 6 tablespoons hot water Directions Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In a large bowl, beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla with an electric mixer at medium speed until thick, about 3 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together milk and melted butter. Add flour mixture and milk mixture alternately to egg mixture, beating at low speed after each addition just until combined (stir in the last of the flour mixture, if needed). Chill dough, covered, until easy to handle, about 1 hour. Roll dough until 1/2-inch thick on a lightly floured surface. Cut donut holes using a 11/2-inch round cutter. Dip cutter into flour between cuts and reroll dough as needed. Set a wire rack inside a sheet pan. Pour oil to a depth of 21/2 to 3 inches in a 4-qt. pot or a deep-fat fryer. [You'll need about 2 qt. oil.] Heat to 365°F. (Use a frying thermometer to monitor temperature to keep it as close to 365°F as you can.) Working in batches of 5 to 6 donut holes, fry, turning once halfway through, until light and golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer donut holes to prepared rack. Let cool about 2 minutes. Whisk together powdered sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract and salt in a bowl to make the vanilla glaze. Whisk in hot water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency. If glaze thickens, stir in additional hot water, 1 teaspoon at a time. Coat donuts with vanilla glaze. Let stand until glaze is set, about 30 minutes. Chocolate Munchable Donut Holes Decrease flour to 3 1/2 cups. Add 2/3 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder to flour mixture in Step 1. Blueberry Muchable Donut Holes When stirring in final flour mixture in Step 2, add 1/2 cup coarsely crushed freeze-dried blueberries.