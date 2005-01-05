Chicken Chow Mein

1 of 92

Rating: 5 stars I have tried this recipe several times, I thought it needed kicking up a notch. So I basically made a new recipe by adding 1 tablespoon of garlic powder, 1 box sliced fresh portobello baby mushrooms, 1 teaspoon oyster sauce, 1 tablespoon ginger root, 1 pound of fresh green beans, 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/2 bag of bean sprouts. I used two cans of chicken broth and enough cornstarch to make it a little thicker. This turned out very flavorful! Helpful (157)

Rating: 5 stars Ohm, am I missing something here? I have not made this dish because I am looking for a CHOW MEIN dish, isn't chow mein a NOODLE? I see no noodles in this recipe, I don't get it, this is just a chicken dish, where's the chow mein part? Helpful (135)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good, although not a true oriental taste. Here are the changes I made (a combination of those previously listed): I added about 1 cup sugar snap peas, 1/4 tsp ginger, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 c soy sauce, 2 1/2 T cornstarch. Next time I won't do the green beans, because for me they didn't make much sense, perhaps bean sprouts would have been better. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars very excellent chow mein...i would just like to clear something up for everyone...i was born in philadelphia..but moved to LA for college...Lo Mein is the dish on the east coast which west coasters consider Chow Mein...chow mein is actually an eggy runny dish served over white rice...Lo Mein (means soft noodles) is the noodles and brown sauce...please dont botch this recipe! it is perfect for what chow mein REALLY is. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful dish! I made a few changes beforehand such as seasoning the chicken in lemon pepper and basil added a little more soy sauce added some chopped up cabbage and bean sprouts instead of green beans. I also took out the baby corn because my husband doesn't like them much. A really wonderful meal as chow mein is his favorite. I served it over rice and added some crispy chow mein noodles on the top. Making it made me have more interest in studying asian dishes as we can never find a good asian restaurant anymore. They've all practically turned into fast food or buffets now! Helpful (39)

Rating: 3 stars Good dish but, is everyone out there that likes Chowmein to young to remember in the 70's chowmein was only made with beansprouts, green onions carrots, celery with bits of meat and all of this was put over hard noodles. It was piles high on your plate and great to eat. Only older chinese resturants seem to know about this. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars I have lived on both the east and west coast. On the east coast we eat chowmein on top of rice and crispy noodles. On the west coast the sauce veggies and meat are mixed with noodles which made me really sad because I like it over rice. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good base recipe. I found the sauce a little bland I think it needs about twice the soy sauce and perhaps a bit of chicken bullion powder for a more intense chicken-y flavor. I also just used a canned asian vegetable blend instead of fresh veggies as I was in a hurry. Tasted fine like that but I am looking forward to making it again with a few alterations and fresh veggies. Overall it made a great meal! Helpful (17)