Recipes Salad Coleslaw Recipes Copycat KFC Coleslaw Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos For a slaw that looks similar to what you'd find at KFC, we suggest chopping the coleslaw mix before mixing with the dressing. By Marsha Published on February 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 15 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (14 ounce) package coleslaw mix ¼ cup finely chopped yellow onion ½ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup sugar 2 tablespoons milk 2 tablespoons buttermilk 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar ½ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon black pepper Directions Stir together coleslaw mix and onion in a large bowl. Whisk together mayonnaise, sugar, milk, buttermilk, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a second bowl until smooth. Pour dressing over slaw; stir well and chill at least 2 hours or up to overnight. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 167 Calories 12g Fat 14g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 167 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 10mg 3% Sodium 217mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 1g Potassium 111mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Copycat KFC Coleslaw