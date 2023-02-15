Copycat KFC Mashed Potatoes

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

If you have a craving for KFC's mashed potatoes, try this copycat recipe.

By Nicole Hopper
Published on February 15, 2023
mashed potatoes with gravy in bowl
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 tablespoon salt, divided

  • ¾ cup half-and-half

  • ½ cup butter

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

  1. Cover potatoes with cold water by 1 inch in a large saucepan. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil until potatoes are fork-tender but still hold their shape, about 10 minutes; drain.

  2. Return potatoes to saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until excess liquid has evaporated and potatoes are dry, about 1 minute. Process hot potatoes through a potato ricer into a large bowl.

  3. Meanwhile, heat half-and-half and butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until warmed and butter is melted, about 3 minutes; gradually pour into riced potatoes. Stir to incorporate; season with pepper and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

354 Calories
19g Fat
42g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 354
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Cholesterol 52mg 17%
Sodium 1106mg 48%
Total Carbohydrate 42g 15%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Protein 6g
Potassium 991mg 21%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved