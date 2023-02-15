Recipes Side Dish Potato Mashed Potato Recipes Copycat KFC Mashed Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos If you have a craving for KFC's mashed potatoes, try this copycat recipe. By Nicole Hopper Published on February 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 1 tablespoon salt, divided ¾ cup half-and-half ½ cup butter ¼ teaspoon black pepper chopped fresh parsley, for garnish Directions Cover potatoes with cold water by 1 inch in a large saucepan. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil until potatoes are fork-tender but still hold their shape, about 10 minutes; drain. Return potatoes to saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until excess liquid has evaporated and potatoes are dry, about 1 minute. Process hot potatoes through a potato ricer into a large bowl. Meanwhile, heat half-and-half and butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until warmed and butter is melted, about 3 minutes; gradually pour into riced potatoes. Stir to incorporate; season with pepper and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Garnish with parsley. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 354 Calories 19g Fat 42g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 354 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 52mg 17% Sodium 1106mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 6g Potassium 991mg 21% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Copycat KFC Mashed Potatoes